The annual General Debate begins on Tuesday with speeches from leaders of US, Qatar, Iran, Turkey and China.

Several days of speeches from heads of state and government are set to begin on Tuesday as the General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly is set to kick off.

Climate change, COVID-19 and security are set to dominate discussion during the annual gathering, which has a hybrid format after being forced almost entirely online last year.

For Tuesday’s morning session, speakers include UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US President Joe Biden, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Here are all the latest updates:

7 mins ago (13:29 GMT)

Guterres: UN scope too limited

Guterres called for more comprehensive multilateral organisations.

“Today’s multilateral system is too limited in its instruments and capacities, in relation to what is needed for effective governance of managing global public goods,” he said.

He said the world must address six “great divides”: Peace, wealth, gender, digital, and generational.

“COVID-19 and the climate crisis have exposed profound fragilities as societies and as a planet. Yet instead of humility in the face of these epic challenges, we see hubris. Instead of the path of solidarity, we are on a dead end to destruction. At the same time, another disease is spreading in our world today: a malady of mistrust,” he said.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. [Timothy A Clary/The Associated Press]

10 mins ago (13:26 GMT)

Guterres: ‘I am hear to sound the alarm’

Guterres addressed the UNGA with a stark warning: “I am here to sound the alarm: The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss -and moving in the wrong direction.”

In sweeping speech beginning the General Debate, Guterres decried inequality, distrust, misinformation, an “assault” on science, and upheaval in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Yemen.

He decried geo-political divides that hinder international cooperation, specifically referencing the confrontational stance of the world’s two biggest economies – the US and China – without naming them.

60 mins ago (12:36 GMT)

Guterres to pull no punches in speech

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will deliver a speech that pulls no punches, painting a dire picture of the world and a pressing need for leaders to engage with the global body.

“Those that have seen the speech say it’s an extremely strong speech and extremely pessimistic about the direction of the world,” said Al Jazeera’s James Bays, reporting from New York.

“One UN insider, who has worked for the UN for many years, says it’s the strongest speech they’ve ever seen by a secretary-general.”

Guterres will address world leaders at the 76th UNGA [File: Susana Vera/Reuters]

1 hour ago (12:26 GMT)

Five things to watch

Following last year’s 75th anniversary celebration, this year’s UNGA will be indicative of just how seriously countries are taking their pledges to reinvigorate the UN and a wider commitment to multilateralism.

Of particular interest will be how Guterres approaches his second – and final term – in the role, with many observers expecting a more resolute and dire tone.

Also closely watched will be how competition between the US and China will play out in the General Assembly Hall, if leaders will make concrete commitments to address climate change and vaccine inequality, and how leaders approach human rights concerns.

