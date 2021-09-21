Skip to Content
Live
Live updates
News|United Nations

World leaders to speak at United Nations General Assembly: Live

The annual General Debate begins on Tuesday with speeches from leaders of US, Qatar, Iran, Turkey and China.

Climate change, COVID-19 and security are set to dominate discussion of the annual gathering, which has a hybrid format after being forced almost entirely online last year [Eduardo Munoz/Pool via Reuters]
Climate change, COVID-19 and security are set to dominate discussion of the annual gathering, which has a hybrid format after being forced almost entirely online last year [Eduardo Munoz/Pool via Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky
21 Sep 2021

Several days of speeches from heads of state and government are set to begin on Tuesday as the General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly is set to kick off.

Climate change, COVID-19 and security are set to dominate discussion during the annual gathering, which has a hybrid format after being forced almost entirely online last year.

For Tuesday’s morning session, speakers include UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US President Joe Biden, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Here are all the latest updates:

Guterres: UN scope too limited

Guterres called for more comprehensive multilateral organisations.

“Today’s multilateral system is too limited in its instruments and capacities, in relation to what is needed for effective governance of managing global public goods,” he said.

He said the world must address six “great divides”: Peace, wealth, gender, digital, and generational.

“COVID-19 and the climate crisis have exposed profound fragilities as societies and as a planet. Yet instead of humility in the face of these epic challenges, we see hubris. Instead of the path of solidarity, we are on a dead end to destruction. At the same time, another disease is spreading in our world today: a malady of mistrust,” he said.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. [Timothy A Clary/The Associated Press]

Guterres: ‘I am hear to sound the alarm’

Guterres addressed the UNGA with a stark warning: “I am here to sound the alarm: The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss -and moving in the wrong direction.”

In sweeping speech beginning the General Debate, Guterres decried inequality, distrust, misinformation, an “assault” on science, and upheaval in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Yemen.

He decried geo-political divides that hinder international cooperation, specifically referencing the confrontational stance of the world’s two biggest economies – the US and China – without naming them.

Guterres to pull no punches in speech

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will deliver a speech that pulls no punches, painting a dire picture of the world and a pressing need for leaders to engage with the global body.

“Those that have seen the speech say it’s an extremely strong speech and extremely pessimistic about the direction of the world,” said Al Jazeera’s James Bays, reporting from New York.

“One UN insider, who has worked for the UN for many years, says it’s the strongest speech they’ve ever seen by a secretary-general.”

Guterres will address world leaders at the 76th UNGA [File: Susana Vera/Reuters]

Five things to watch

Following last year’s 75th anniversary celebration, this year’s UNGA will be indicative of just how seriously countries are taking their pledges to reinvigorate the UN and a wider commitment to multilateralism.

Of particular interest will be how Guterres approaches his second – and final term – in the role, with many observers expecting a more resolute and dire tone.

Also closely watched will be how competition between the US and China will play out in the General Assembly Hall, if leaders will make concrete commitments to address climate change and vaccine inequality, and how leaders approach human rights concerns.

Read more here.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Macron and Modi vow to ‘act jointly’ after submarine dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a joint statement at the Chateau of Chantilly, near Paris, France, August 22, 2019 [File: Pascal Rossignol/Pool/Reuters]

Zuma fails to appear in court as arms deal trial resumes

Two months into a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court, Zuma, 79, was released last month on medical parole to undergo unspecified surgery [Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images]

Infographic: Are nuclear submarines better?

(Al Jazeera)

Djokovic pictured with ex-commander of feared paramilitary unit

During his visit to Bosnia this past week, Novak Djokovic also met Bosnia’s controversial Serb member of the presidency, Milorad Dodik [Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today/Reuters]
Most Read

Sudan PM says coup plotters were inside and outside the military

Sudanese soldiers block the road for taking precautions after a failed coup attempt in Khartoum, Sudan [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]

India seized $2.7bn in Afghan heroin amid Taliban takeover chaos

A general view of the Mundra Port in India&#39;s western state of Gujarat [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

US officials to probe whip-like cords used against migrants

United States Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio [Paul Ratje/AFP]

Taliban appoints deputy ministers in all-male government

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid defended the latest additions to the cabinet, saying it included members of ethnic minorities and that women might be added later [Reuters]