Sudan state media report ‘failed’ coup attempt

An attempted coup in Sudan “failed” early on Tuesday, state media reported, calling on people to repulse it.

21 Sep 2021

An attempted coup in Sudan “failed” early on Tuesday, state media reported, without identifying the plotters.

“There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it,” state media reported.

A Sudanese government source told Reuters that measures are being taken to contain it.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the coup had involved an attempt to take control of state radio in Omdurman, across the river Nile from the capital Khartoum.

More soon.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
