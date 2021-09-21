Skip to Content
Live
News

Macron and Modi vow to ‘act jointly’ after submarine dispute

France is particularly furious with the US for secretly leading talks about the new US-UK-Australia strategic alliance, Aukus.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a joint statement at the Chateau of Chantilly, near Paris, France, August 22, 2019 [File: Pascal Rossignol/Pool/Reuters]
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a joint statement at the Chateau of Chantilly, near Paris, France, August 22, 2019 [File: Pascal Rossignol/Pool/Reuters]
21 Sep 2021

President Emmanuel Macron has discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Paris deals with the fallout from Australia’s cancellation of a $40bn French submarine order.

The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, said a statement from Macron’s office, during which they also discussed issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan.

Australia said last week that it would scrap an earlier 2016 deal with France’s Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership dubbed Aukus.

Australia informed France only hours before pulling out of the submarines deal, according to the French government.

France called it a stab in the back.

Last week, Paris recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Australia cancelled the previous deal.

France is particularly furious with the US for secretly leading talks about the new strategic alliance.

China in turn has denounced Aukus, warning of an intensified arms race in the region.

In their telephone talks, Macron and Modi said they would “act jointly in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific area”.

Macron assured Modi of France’s continued “commitment to the strengthening of India’s strategic autonomy, including its industry and technology base, as part of a close relationship based on trust and mutual respect”.

The statement from Macron’s office said France and India’s shared approach would be aimed at promoting “regional stability and the rule of law, while ruling out any form of hegemony”.

Macron’s discussion with the Indian leader came before a planned conversation with US President Joe Biden.

Biden has requested a conversation with Macron, but no date has been set.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

World leaders set to speak at United Nations General Assembly

Climate change, COVID-19 and security are set to dominate discussion of the annual gathering, which has a hybrid format after being forced almost entirely online last year [Eduardo Munoz/Pool via Reuters]

Zuma fails to appear in court as arms deal trial resumes

Two months into a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court, Zuma, 79, was released last month on medical parole to undergo unspecified surgery [Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images]

United Nations: Challenges grow but not the budget to meet them

The coronavirus pandemic is sure to be a main subject of discussions as world leaders and their representatives meet at the United Nations headquarters in New York City for the UN&#39;s high-level debate starting Tuesday [Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg]

Infographic: Are nuclear submarines better?

(Al Jazeera)
Most Read

Sudan PM says coup plotters were inside and outside the military

Sudanese soldiers block the road for taking precautions after a failed coup attempt in Khartoum, Sudan [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]

India seized $2.7bn in Afghan heroin amid Taliban takeover chaos

A general view of the Mundra Port in India&#39;s western state of Gujarat [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

US officials to probe whip-like cords used against migrants

United States Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio [Paul Ratje/AFP]

Taliban appoints deputy ministers in all-male government

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid defended the latest additions to the cabinet, saying it included members of ethnic minorities and that women might be added later [Reuters]