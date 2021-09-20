The Crown, Ted Lasso win top Emmy awards

Drama The Crown and comedy Ted Lasso took home the top prizes at television’s Emmy awards on Sunday while The Queen’s Gambit was named best limited series in what turned out to be a strong night for streaming giant, Netflix, and British acting talent.

The Crown was named best drama series giving Netflix its biggest prize so far, while Apple TV+ entered streaming’s big leagues as Ted Lasso, which focuses on the fortunes of a struggling English football club and their American manager, won best comedy series – a first for the fledgling service.

Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor won the top acting Emmys for their performances in the most recent series of The Crown, which focussed on the 1980s when Margaret Thatcher was British prime minister and Prince Charles married Princess Diana.

Colman and O’Connor, who played Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, were named best drama actor and actress.

Fellow British thespian Kate Winslet was named best actress for her performance as a small-town detective in the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, while Ewan McGregor was a surprise winner for his role in Netflix’s Halston.

Jason Sudeikis was honour for his lead role in football comedy Ted Lasso, which he also wrote and produced [Rich Fury/Getty Images via AFP]

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham also won Emmys for their roles in Ted Lasso. Goldstein plays an ageing star player while Waddingham portrays the club’s owner [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

The Crown also brought wins for supporting actors Gillian Anderson, who portrayed Thatcher, and Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip, as well as for writing and directing.

“We’re all thrilled. I am very proud. I’m very grateful. We’re going to party,” said Peter Morgan, the drama’s creator, at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.

In all, British actors won seven of the 12 acting awards up for grabs at the Emmys.

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, was named best comedy actor while Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein were honoured for their supporting roles.

“This show is about family. This show’s about mentors and teachers and this show’s about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” Sudeikis said on accepting the award.

The popular Queen’s Gambit, which sparked a worldwide boom in chess, took home the award for best limited series, against stiff competition from shows including Mare of Easttown and harrowing London-set sexual assault drama I May Destroy You.

Netflix won a leading total of 44 awards, equalling the broadcast network record set back in 1974, by CBS.

Michaela Coel arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday with I May Destroy You co-star Paapa Essiedu who was also nominated for his role in the drama. She took home the best writer award [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

The ceremony proved disappointing to those scrutinising diversity in television.

While there were a record number of nominations for people of colour, only a few were translated into wins including – RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race and Michaela Coel, who was recognised as the writer of I May Destroy You, which she also starred in and directed.

“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable,” Coel said, dedicating her Emmy to the survivors of sexual assault.

The relatively small ceremony, held outside amid concerns about COVID-19, was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer who moved from a hip-hop opening number through a series of gags and sketches.

Key award winners at the Emmys

Best drama series

The Crown

Best comedy series

Ted Lasso

Best limited series

The Queen’s Gambit

Best actress (drama)

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best actor (drama)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Moses Ingram, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Marielle Heller, winners of the Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series award for The Queen’s Gambit [Rich Fury/Getty Images via AFP]

Best actress (comedy)

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor (comedy)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best supporting actor in a drama

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Best supporting actor in a comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a comedy

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best actress, limited series or movie

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

Ewan McGregor poses with his award for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, for Halston, at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Best actor, limited series or movie

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Best supporting actress, limited series or movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Best supporting actor, limited series or movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown