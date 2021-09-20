Skip to Content
Live
News

Rebel attacks kill 15 soldiers, civilians in western Cameroon

Government says armed ‘terrorists’ ambushed a convoy of elite rapid intervention forces in the northwest region on September 16.

20 Sep 2021

Fifteen soldiers and several civilians have died in two attacks in English-speaking western areas of Cameroon in the grip of a breakaway campaign, the defence ministry said.

Heavily armed “terrorists” ambushed a convoy of elite rapid intervention forces at Bamessing in the Northwest Region on September 16, the ministry statement said on Monday.

“Using IED (improvised explosive devices) and an anti-tank rocket launcher, the insurgents immobilised the vehicles [in the convoy] before opening heavy fire on the latter,” it added.

Another IED hit a military convoy at Kumbo, in the same region, on September 12.

The defence ministry noted “the existence of links and exchanges of sophisticated weaponry” between “secessionist terrorists” and “other terrorist entities operating beyond the borders”, including hardline groups.

The more-than-four-year-old Anglophone conflict in Cameron began when government forces used lethal force to put down peaceful rallies by lawyers and teachers protesting against perceived marginalisation by the country’s majority Francophone government.

In response, dozens of armed separatist groups formed to fight for an independent nation they called Ambazonia.

More than 700,000 people have fled their homes, according to the UN. Some 4,000 have been killed in the conflict.

In addition to separatists, rights groups have said that abuses have been committed by security forces.

Government forces have raided villages, burning homes and arbitrarily arresting and killing dozens of civilians, according to local and international NGOs.

In Bamenda, the capital of the Northwest region, armed groups have choked off the city by taking control of most of its main access roads, according to a recent UN report.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

‘Obscene’: Rights groups slam US expulsions of Haitian migrants

More than 320 Haitian migrants and asylum seekers reportedly landed in the capital Port-au-Prince on Sunday on three deportation flights from the United States [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

Four giant trees in Sequoia National Park unharmed by US blaze

Flames climb up a tree as the Windy Fire burns through a grove of giant sequoia trees in California&#39;s Sequoia National Forest on September 19 [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

World Leaders converge on UN headquarters: Five things to watch

A man passes with an umbrella in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York [File: Mike Segar/The Associated Press]

Suit claims BP trader sacked for raising Nigeria bribe concerns

BP argued that the payments were legitimate and were fully vetted by its deal governance board, which included the trading floor’s most senior executives [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Canadians vote in tough challenge for Trudeau

A man walks a dog by an Elections Canada sign at a polling station during Canada&#39;s federal election, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada [Mark Blinch/Reuters]

Trump CFO’s lawyer says he suspects more charges in NY tax case

The Trump Organization&#39;s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, centre with mask, after leaving a New York courtroom on Monday [Craig Ruttle/AP Photo]
OPINION

New Zealand grapples with Delta – and Tucker Carlson

New Zealand&#39;s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster speak during a press conference in Wellington on September 4, 2021, after the country recorded its first COVID-related death in six months [Mark Mitchell/AFP]

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years in prison

Paul Rusesabagina, 67, was arrested last year on arrival from Dubai after what he described as a kidnapping by Rwandan authorities [Clement Uwiringiyimana/Reuters]