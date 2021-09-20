Skip to Content
Live
News

After four found dead, Poland blames Belarus for migrant wave

Four people were found dead on Sunday on the Belarus-Poland border, a week after Warsaw imposed a state of emergency.

Polish border guard officers stand next to a group of migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland, September 1, 2021 [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Polish border guard officers stand next to a group of migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland, September 1, 2021 [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
20 Sep 2021

Poland accused Russia and Belarus of orchestrating a wave of illegal immigration at its land border, a day after four migrants were found dead at its Belarusian frontier.

“We’re dealing with a mass organised, well-directed action from Minsk and Moscow,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw on Monday, adding that up to 7,000 migrants and asylum seekers had been spotted on the border since early August.

Thousands have been trying to cross from Belarus into EU members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent weeks.

The EU suspects the influx of people mostly from the Middle East is being orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in retaliation for sanctions on his regime.

He said nobody believed Lukashenko was acting alone, adding that the Belarusian leader and his Russian allies were working with “great determination” to transport “tens of thousands” from the Middle East and Africa.

Those migrants and asylum seekers are being used to apply the “pressure of illegal immigration to the EU’s external border”, he added.

‘Irresponsible and inhuman’

Four people were found dead on Sunday on the Belarus-Poland border according to officials from both countries, a week after Warsaw imposed a state of emergency because of the migrant influx.

Eight exhausted migrants were also found stuck in marshy terrain elsewhere along the border, Polish border guards said. Seven of them required hospitalisation.

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday that Minsk was using the migrants and asylum seekers in “revenge against Lithuania, Latvia and Poland for supporting independent democratic forces, the movement for change in Belarus”.

Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania from Belarus last year after claiming victory against Lukashenko in a disputed presidential election which the opposition and Western powers say was rigged in his favour.

“Migrants are hostage to this situation, it must end,” Tikhanovskaya told guests of an economic forum in the southern Polish city of Katowice, calling the behaviour of Lukashenko’s regime “irresponsible and inhuman”.

Earlier this month, Poland imposed a 30-day state of emergency banning non-residents including media from the border area, the first time the country has used such a measure since the fall of communism in 1989.

It has also sent thousands of soldiers to the border and started building a barbed-wire fence.

In early August, Belarus said it had discovered a dead Iraqi man near its border with Lithuania, claiming he was murdered.

Western governments have slapped several sets of sanctions on Belarusian leaders for a crackdown on dissent that began when protests erupted across the country following a disputed election last year.

Source: AFP
More from News

Dozens of endangered penguins killed by bees in South Africa

The African penguin is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources with a steady decline in their numbers during the past decade [File: Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE]

Bitcoin, Bukele and democracy in El Salvador

A man wears a mask that depicts El Salvador&#39;s President Nayib Bukele and reads, &#39;sexist and fascist&#39;, during a protest against the detention of cryptocurrency commentator Mario Gomez, and against the use of Bitcoin as legal tender [Jose Cabezas /Reuters]

Greek wildfires devastated land. They also took away livelihoods

Fires raged in many parts of Greece this year as the country was baked by a prolonged heatwave that sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius [John Psaropoulos/Al Jazeera]

Shock and pride: Palestinians react to re-arrest of ‘heroes’

Demonstrators take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Most Read

Several killed in shooting at Russian university

Russia&#39;s Investigative Committee said the shooter had been identified as a student at the university [Olga Yushkova/AFP]

Infographic: All you need to know about the Canadian election

More than 27 million people are eligible to vote as Canadians on September 20 will elect the country&#39;s next parliament [Al Jazeera]

Canada votes: Polls open as Trudeau faces election battle

Information officer holds a sign at a polling station in Kingston, Ontario [Lars Hagberg/Reuters]
OPINION

New Zealand grapples with Delta – and Tucker Carlson

New Zealand&#39;s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster speak during a press conference in Wellington on September 4, 2021, after the country recorded its first COVID-related death in six months [Mark Mitchell/AFP]