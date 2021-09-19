Skip to Content
Live
News|Elections

Trudeau makes final appeal ahead of Canada’s election

Polls show PM Justin Trudeau’s Liberals hold a slight edge over the rival Conservatives ahead of Monday’s vote.

Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at an election campaign stop on the last campaign day before Monday's election, in Montreal, Quebec [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at an election campaign stop on the last campaign day before Monday's election, in Montreal, Quebec [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
19 Sep 2021

On the final day of campaigning in a tight election battle, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that his Conservative opponents would weaken the nation’s battle against the coronavirus and said Canadians need a government that follows science.

“We do not need a Conservative government that won’t be able to show the leadership of vaccinations and on science that we need to end this,” Trudeau said during a campaign stop in Montreal on Sunday.

Polls show Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a close race with the rival Conservatives and that it is unlikely on Monday to get the outright majority needed to govern without the help of an opposition party to remain in power.

According to a poll tracker by Canadian broadcaster CBC, the Liberals had 31.4 percent support, compared with 30.9 percent for the Conservatives as of Sunday. But the Liberals were expected to win the most seats in parliament and had a three in five chance of getting a minority government.

Trudeau, 49, called the vote two years early in hopes that his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic would help the Liberals achieve the parliamentary majority they lost in 2019. He first took power in 2015.

Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Conservative opponents would weaken the nation’s battle against the pandemic [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

His initial healthy lead vanished amid voter unhappiness with the early call. Polls show that neither the Liberals nor their rival right-leaning Conservatives have anywhere near the 38 percent public support needed for a majority.

Trudeau, whose government racked up record levels of debt to tackle the pandemic, intends to fly from one end of the country to the other on Sunday, covering some 4,500km (2,800 miles) in a last-minute bid to rustle up votes.

“We now get to pick the right direction for our country: to keep moving forward, or to let Conservatives take us back,” Trudeau told a crowd of about 200 volunteers at his first event of the day in Montreal.

Vaccinations

In contrast, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole plans to spend the entire day in parliamentary constituencies near Toronto, Canada’s most populous city and a pivotal one for any party seeking to win power.

The Conservatives made important gains in the early days of the election campaign after O’Toole, 48, hammered Trudeau over what he called an unnecessary power grab during the fourth wave of COVID-19.

But in recent days the Conservative leader has been on the defensive over his opposition to the idea of vaccine mandates. He has refused to say how many of his party’s candidates are unvaccinated and Trudeau has been reminding Canadians of that at every opportunity.

O’Toole has described candidates’ vaccine choice as a personal health decision, but a growing number of vaccinated Canadians are becoming increasingly upset with those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Trudeau supports making vaccines mandatory for Canadians to travel by air or rail, something the Conservatives oppose. And Trudeau has pointed out that Alberta, run by a Conservative provincial government, is in crisis.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, an ally of O’Toole, said the province might run out of beds and staff for intensive care units within days amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, speaks during a campaign stop in Dundas, Ontario [Cole Burston/Getty Images via AFP]

Kenney has apologised for the dire situation and is now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work-from-home order two months after lifting nearly all
COVID-related restrictions.

A Conservative victory on Monday would represent a rebuke of Trudeau, whose opponent has a fraction of his name recognition. O’Toole, 47, is a military veteran, former lawyer and a member of parliament for nine years.

If Trudeau does come back with another minority, he would most likely depend once again on the left-leaning New Democratic Party of Jagmeet Singh.

The NDP is currently polling in third with 20 percent support, according to CBC.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Algeria buries former president Bouteflika

A convoy transporting the coffin of former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika heads towards El Alia cemetery [Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]

What Iran’s membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation means

Iranian President Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan [Didor Sadulloev/Reuters]

Five years on: Revisiting Rio 2016 Olympics’ unkept promises

Rio 2016 was expected to not only increase tourism numbers but also improve the country’s image outside Brazil [Bruno Kelly/Reuters]

Haitian migrants undeterred by US plan to expel them

Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande to reach Del Rio, Texas [File: Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images]
Most Read

Explainer: Why is a submarine deal sparking a diplomatic crisis?

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, and then Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, third left, stand on the deck of HMAS Waller, a submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy, in 2018 [File: Ludovic Marin Ludovic/AFP via Getty Images]

Turkey’s Erdogan to talk Kabul airport control, S-400s with Biden

The acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defence system saw Turkey kicked off the US&#39;s F-35 fighter programme in 2019 [File: Umit Bektas/Reuters]

China’s Xi warns of ‘interference’ as Australia brushes off anger

Australia&#39;s Prime Minister Morrison said that the country&#39;s defence spending will rise as the new alliance with the US and UK also requires greater investment in cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president in 2022

Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao declared on Sunday he will run for president in 2022, ending months of speculation [Ted Aljibe/AFP]