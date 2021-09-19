Last two escaped Palestinian prisoners recaptured: Israeli police

Police say the two men, who escaped on Sept 6, were found in an eastern district of Jenin city.

Israel said on Sunday it had captured the last two Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a maximum security prison more than 10 days ago.

The men, the last of six who escaped Gilboa prison on September 6, were found in the eastern district of Jenin city, the police announced on Twitter.

The army said the men had surrendered “after being surrounded by security forces” acting on intelligence.

“The two saboteurs surrendered, Nayef Kamamji and Munadel Yacoub Infeiat, after the army and police surrounded the house they hid inside in Jenin,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.





The Israeli army spokesman posted photos on Twitter of the last two prisoners during their arrest on Sunday.

The six Palestinians broke out of the maximum security Israeli prison by digging a tunnel under a sink in their cell, using spoons, plates and even the handle of a kettle.

Two were recaptured on September 10, and another two more the next day.

Their lawyers have said the men began work on the tunnel last December.