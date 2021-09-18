Skip to Content
Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds arrested in Australian anti-lockdown protests

Several police officers wounded in clashes with protesters at anti-lockdown rallies in Sydney and Melbourne.

Victoria police clash with protesters during an anti-COVID lockdown demonstration in Melbourne, Australia [James Ross/AAP via Reuters]
Victoria police clash with protesters during an anti-COVID lockdown demonstration in Melbourne, Australia [James Ross/AAP via Reuters]
18 Sep 2021

Australia’s police have arrested 235 people in Melbourne and 32 in Sydney at unsanctioned anti-lockdown rallies and several police officers have been injured in clashes with protesters.

Victoria police said six officers required hospitalisation during the violence on Saturday. Several officers were knocked to the ground and trampled, the police said and television footage showed.

Officers used pepper spray after approximately 700 people managed to gather in parts of Melbourne. Some 2,000 officers made the city centre virtually a no-go zone, setting up checkpoints and barricades. Public transport and ride shares into the city were suspended.

“What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together, not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police,” Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott told media.

The illegal gathering comes as the city goes through its sixth lockdown since the pandemic started, with the state of Victoria reporting more than 500 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Footage from one incident showed a crowd charging through a police line as scuffles erupted along a tram route.

In Sydney, riot squad officers, highway patrol, detectives and general duties police were also deployed to the streets, preventing large gatherings.

Australia has been grappling with an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus since mid-June, with both Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital Canberra, in strict lockdowns for weeks now. On Saturday, 1,882 new coronavirus cases were reported, most of them in Sydney.

Most of the restrictions in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra are to remain until at least 70 percent of those aged 16 or older are fully vaccinated, which based on the current pace of inoculations could be achieved in late October or early November.

A high rate of compliance with public health orders has helped Australia keep the number of infections relatively low, with just below 85,000 total cases and 1,145 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The vast majority of Australians support vaccinations and public health measures, but there have been sporadic and sometimes violent protests against the management of the pandemic.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Guinea refuses to allow deposed president to leave the country

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, left, who deposed President Alpha Conde earlier in September, greets Ivory Coast&#39;s President Alassane Ouattara, right [File: Ivory Coast Presidency/Reuters]

Brazil football legend Pele ‘stable’ after respiratory problems

Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups [File: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images]

US real estate heir Robert Durst convicted of murdering friend

The trial came six years after Durst&#39;s apparent confession was aired in the HBO television documentary series The Jinx [File: Al Sieb/Pool via Reuters]

‘Phantom president’ Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies at age 84

Algeria&#39;s former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika died on September 17, 2021, aged 84 [Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
Most Read

China’s Xi warns of ‘interference’ as Australia brushes off anger

Australia&#39;s Prime Minister Morrison said that the country&#39;s defence spending will rise as the new alliance with the US and UK also requires greater investment in cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

Drone attack killed 10 civilians in Kabul, US acknowledges

Afghans inspect damage of Ahmadi family house after US drone raid in Kabul on August 29 [File: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP photo]

China pumps $14bn in cash into market amid Evergrande crisis

Disquiet over the fate of China&#39;s Evergrande Group comes at a time when China’s economy is already slowing [File: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg]

France recalls US and Australia envoys over submarine deal

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia&#39;s cancellation of a multibillion-dollar deal &#39;unacceptable behaviour&#39; [File: Jens Schlueter/Pool via Reuters]