Skip to Content
Live
News|Conflict

Afghanistan: Several reported dead in Jalalabad blasts

There has been no claim of responsibility for series of explosions, which left at least three dead.

Taliban members inspect an area near the site of a blast in Jalalabad [AFP]
Taliban members inspect an area near the site of a blast in Jalalabad [AFP]
18 Sep 2021

At least three people have been killed and some 20 wounded in a series of blasts in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to local sources.

News agencies quoting witnesses and security sources said the fatalities occurred during at least three explosions in the capital of Nangarhar province on Saturday.

“In one attack, a Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was targeted,” a Taliban official, who asked not to be named, told AFP news agency.

“Women and children were among the injured,” he said.

Pictures taken at the site of a blast showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on.

People outside the Nangarhar Regional Specialization Hospital after the explosions [AFP]

The Taliban stormed to power in mid-August, overthrowing the government as the United States-led international forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan. The group has promised to restore security to the violence-racked country.

Reuters news agency reported a total of five blasts, citing sources who said they had received information from hospitals and witnesses.

An official from the health department of Nangarhar Province told AFP that three people died and 18 were wounded, while several local media reported the attacks left at least two dead. Reuters and The Associated Press news agency also put the death toll at three, citing local sources.

The Taliban has yet to comment on the reported explosions, while no one has claimed responsibility.

Nangarhar is the heartland of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K),  a rival of the Taliban.

The chaotic US-led evacuation of foreigners and Afghans who worked for international forces was marred by a devastating bomb attack claimed by ISKP which killed scores of people.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Will threat of sanctions end the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray?

US steps up plan to expel Haitian migrants from Texas border city

A national guardsman stands watch over a fence near the bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

France to work with India to promote ‘truly multilateral’ order

France has pushed for several years for a European strategy for boosting economic, political and defence ties in the region stretching from India and China to Japan and New Zealand [File: AFP]

UNSC urges Somalia’s feuding leaders to settle dispute

The pressure on President Mohamed (pictured) to hold elections has intensified since scheduled elections on February 8 failed to take place [File: Said Yusef Warsame/EPA-EFE]
Most Read

China pumps $14bn in cash into market amid Evergrande crisis

Disquiet over the fate of China&#39;s Evergrande Group comes at a time when China’s economy is already slowing [File: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg]

China’s Xi warns of ‘interference’ as Australia brushes off anger

Australia&#39;s Prime Minister Morrison said that the country&#39;s defence spending will rise as the new alliance with the US and UK also requires greater investment in cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

Guinea refuses to allow deposed president to leave the country

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, left, who deposed President Alpha Conde earlier in September, greets Ivory Coast&#39;s President Alassane Ouattara, right [File: Ivory Coast Presidency/Reuters]

Iran denounces ‘unilateralism’ as it becomes full SCO member

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Dushanbe [Didor Sadulloev/Reuters]