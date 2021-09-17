Skip to Content
Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuation chaos

Sigrid Kaag acknowledged that the government’s slow response meant some local staff and people who had worked for Dutch troops had not been evacuated.

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Sigrid Kaag, announces her resignation, after MPs voted in favour of a motion of censure against her [Bart Maat/EPA]
Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag has resigned after the lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.

In a parliamentary debate on Wednesday night, Kaag acknowledged that the government’s slow or muddled response to warnings about the situation in Afghanistan meant some local staff and people who had worked as translators for Dutch troops in the country had not been evacuated.

After the motion was passed on Thursday, Kaag immediately said she would tender her resignation, saying that parliament had decided “that the cabinet has acted irresponsibly”.

“I can only accept the consequences of this judgment as the minister with ultimate responsibility,” she added.

Kaag was a minister in a caretaker Dutch government that is in power amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition following a general election in March.

Kaag, who leads the centrist D66 party, has been closely involved in those talks along with caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy won the most seats in the election.

It was not immediately clear what effect her resignation would have on those negotiations. Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported that Kaag said she would remain the D66 leader and continue in the coalition talks.

In her resignation speech, she said D66 ministers would remain in the caretaker government.

Kaag’s resignation came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demoted Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as part of a cabinet shake-up.

Raab had faced criticism for delaying his return from a holiday in Greece as the Taliban took over Afghanistan last month.

Source: News Agencies

