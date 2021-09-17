Drone strike killed 10 civilians in Kabul, US acknowledges

Top US general offers apology and says it is ‘unlikely’ that those killed in Afghanistan were associated with ISKP.

General Frank McKenzie, the head of the US Central Command, acknowledged that a US drone strike in Kabul late in August killed 10 civilians.

McKenzie said on Friday that it was “unlikely” that those killed were associated with the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), as originally claimed by the US military.

“Having thoroughly reviewed the findings of the investigation and the supporting analysis by interagency partners, I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” McKenzie said.

The US general offered “profound condolences” to the families of the victims, stressing that the strike was taken with the “earnest belief” that it would prevent an imminent attack on the airport where American forces were evacuating people.

“It was a mistake, and I offer my sincere apology,” McKenzie said. “As a combatant commander, I am fully responsible for this strike and this tragic outcome.”

The strike on August 29 came days after a suicide bombing near the airport, claimed by ISKP, killed at least 175 people, including 13 US service members.





Family members of the victims told Al Jazeera after the attack that the 10 people killed range from two to 40 years old.

“They were innocent, helpless children,” Aimal Ahmadi, whose nieces and nephews were killed in the strike, told Al Jazeera at the time.

Despite early media reports of civilian casualties, the Pentagon initially defended the strike, stressing that it killed PSIK operatives.

Mark Milley, the top US general, called the drone attack “righteous” on September 1.

“I don’t want to influence the outcome of an investigation, but at this point we think that the procedures were correctly followed and it was a righteous strike,” Milley said then.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has asked for a review of the drone strike investigation to include accountability for the measures used to choose the target.

This is a developing news story. More to follow…