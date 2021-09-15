Skip to Content
Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News

South Korea says Pyongyang tested pair of ballistic missiles

The test comes just days after North Korea tested a long-range cruise missile and, if confirmed, will be a breach of UN sanctions.

North Korea, which celebrated its founding earlier this week. is thought to have tested a pair of ballistic missiles in contravention of sanctions [File: KCNA via Reuters]
North Korea, which celebrated its founding earlier this week. is thought to have tested a pair of ballistic missiles in contravention of sanctions [File: KCNA via Reuters]
15 Sep 2021
|
Updated
15 minutes ago

North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, days after Pyongyang said it had launched a long-range cruise missile.

The North has been building up its weapons programme over the past few years after talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes broke down in 2019 over sanctions relief.

The nuclear-armed North fired “two unidentified ballistic missiles” from its central inland area into the sea off its east coast, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

“South Korean and US intelligence agencies are conducting detailed analysis,” they added, without immediately giving details of the missiles’ range.

Japan’s Coast Guard also said an object landed outside it exclusive economic zone that could be a ballistic missile fired from North Korea.

“The firings threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the region and are absolutely outrageous,” Suga said. “The government of Japan is determined to further step up our vigilance and surveillance to be prepared for any contingencies,” he said.

Both Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened sessions of their national security councils to discuss the launches, according to their offices.

The foreign ministers of South Korea and China were holding talks in Seoul on Wednesday amid concerns over the recent missile test and the denuclearisation negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington, which have been stalled since 2019. The North is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said the timing of the test could make “Beijing appear unwilling or unable to restrain Pyongyang”. It also highlighted “China’s responsibility to do more to safeguard stability in Northeast Asia,” he added in an email.

South Korea detected the balllistic missile test as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Seoul for talks [Yonhap via Reuters]

If confirmed as a ballistic missile, the test would be North Korea’s first since March this year and a further breach of UN sanctions.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said Wednesday’s launch “looks like North Korea’s indirect message and even request to Beijing for the Korean peninsula to be addressed as a central agenda issue for China”.

“At the same time, Pyongyang seems to be claiming and stressing that North Korea is taking the lead in the Korean peninsula issue,” he told AFP news agency.

On Monday, North Korea said it tested what state media described as a “strategic” long range cruise missile with analysts suggesting the weapon could be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. State media said the missile flew about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles).

Nuclear diplomacy between the United States and North Korea stalled in 2019, when the US rejected the North’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling an ageing nuclear facility.

The Biden administration announced it had completed a review of North Korea policy in May and that while denuclearisation remained a priority it would not seek any “grand bargain” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim’s government has so far rejected dialogue and threatened to accelerate its weapons development, accusing the US of “hostility” despite its diplomatic efforts.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Macau casino stocks plunge as gov’t kicks off consultation

Macau&#39;s lucrative gambling licences are up for renewal next year [File: Justin Chin/Bloomberg]

Haiti crisis deepens after prime minister sacks prosecutor

Prime Minister Ariel Henry (centre) at the funeral for assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, on July 23. The investigation into the killing has only deepened the country&#39;s political crisis [File: Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]

Californians vote to keep Democratic governor Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Ninth time lucky? Hopes for decision in Jakarta filthy air case

Air Force helicopters carry the national flag above high rise buildings and through the smog during August&#39;s Independence Day celebrations in Jakarta [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Most Read

US general called China over fears Trump could order war: Report

According to the Washington Post, Genneral Milley reportedly sought to assure Beijing that the US was stable and not going to attack and, if there were to be an attack, he would alert his counterpart ahead of time [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

Afghan foreign minister urges countries to engage with new gov’t

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi criticised the US for its actions towards the new Taliban government [File: AFP]
OPINION

Canada is a pedestrian nation

From left, Erin O&#39;Toole, leader of Canada&#39;s Conservative Party, Justin Trudeau, Canada&#39;s prime minister, Annamie Paul, leader of Canada&#39;s Green Party, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), and Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois party, during a federal leaders&#39; debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, September 8, 2021 [File: Justin Tang/Canadian Press/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Is Russia’s defence chief emerging as Putin’s possible successor?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergey Shoigu visit the Mulino training ground to observe the &#39;Zapad-2021&#39; military exercises by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, September 13 [Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters]