Skip to Content
Live
News|Cybersecurity

US penalises three ‘hackers for hire’ working for UAE firm

Three defendants agree to pay $1.68m in penalties after criminal investigation by US Justice Department.

Proliferation of unregulated 'offensive cyber capabilities undermines privacy and security worldwide', US Justice Department official says [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
Proliferation of unregulated 'offensive cyber capabilities undermines privacy and security worldwide', US Justice Department official says [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
14 Sep 2021

Three “hackers-for-hire” working for a company in the United Arab Emirates “for the benefit” of the government in Abu Dhabi have agreed to pay $1.68m in penalties as part of a legal settlement in the United States, the US Justice Department said.

The suspects, two US citizens and one former American citizen, provided “zero-click” computer hacking services to the UAE company “that could compromise a device without any action by the target”, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

It identified the individuals as Marc Baier, 49, Ryan Adams, 34, and Daniel Gericke, the former US citizen, age 40. US law allows Americans to renounce their citizenship.

All three previously worked for the US intelligence community or the US military, according to the Justice Department.

The deal, known as a “deferred prosecution agreement”, will see the defendants evade criminal charges if they abide by its terms.

“Hackers-for-hire and those who otherwise support such activities in violation of US law should fully expect to be prosecuted for their criminal conduct,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Mark Lesko said in the statement.

“Left unregulated, the proliferation of offensive cyber capabilities undermines privacy and security worldwide.”

The UAE embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment on Tuesday evening.

The Justice Department said it repeatedly warned the trio that their work falls under defence services that require special licensing by the US government. For its part, the FBI promised to crack down on Americans providing hacking services illegally.

“The FBI will fully investigate individuals and companies that profit from illegal criminal cyber activity,” Bryan Vorndran, assistant director at the FBI’s cyber division, said in the statement.

“This is a clear message to anybody, including former US government employees, who had considered using cyberspace to leverage export-controlled information for the benefit of a foreign government or a foreign commercial company – there is risk, and there will be consequences.”

The Reuters news agency reported that Baier, Adams and Gericke worked as part of a covert unit called Project Raven that helped the UAE spy on its foes across the world.

Baier, a former official at the US National Security Agency (NSA), was the manager of Project Raven, according to a 2019 Reuters investigation that first revealed the existence of the hacking unit.

Baier will pay the largest share of the fine – $750,000, according to the Justice Department – while Adams and Gericke will pay $600,000 and $335,000, respectively. All three have also agreed to give up any US or foreign security clearances and fully cooperate with the FBI.

The UAE has faced criticism from human rights groups for the use of hacking against its perceived opponents, including journalists and human rights activists.

A joint investigation by several media outlets revealed earlier this year that many phone numbers potentially targeted by Pegasus, a spyware programme made by Israeli private firm NSO Group, were linked to the UAE.

The UAE denied the allegations about using Pegasus at the time, saying that they have “no evidentiary basis”.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

‘Ashes, twisted metal’: California residents reel amid wildfires

The Dixie Fire, which is now 75 percent contained, has destroyed 1,300 structures and charred more than 400,000 hectares (one million acres) across northern California [File: Fred Greaves/Reuters]

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s fate rests on recall vote

Governor Gavin Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor, is fighting for his political future [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]

WHO aims for 30 percent of needed Africa COVID jabs by February

The African Union and its partners had expected to buy half the doses needed [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]

US Census data shows COVID pandemic unwound progress on poverty

The data released Tuesday help flesh out the picture of American families&#39; economic health in 2020 amid a coronavirus pandemic that caused the first annual economic contraction since 2009, put tens of millions out of work and exacerbated existing inequalities [File: John Moore/Getty Images North America]
Most Read

Qatar refuses ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without Taliban

Since the US pullout, Qatar Airways planes have made many trips to Kabul [File: Karim Sahib/AFP]
OPINION

Canada is a pedestrian nation

From left, Erin O&#39;Toole, leader of Canada&#39;s Conservative Party, Justin Trudeau, Canada&#39;s prime minister, Annamie Paul, leader of Canada&#39;s Green Party, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), and Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois party, during a federal leaders&#39; debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, September 8, 2021 [File: Justin Tang/Canadian Press/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Is Russia’s defence chief emerging as Putin’s possible successor?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergey Shoigu visit the Mulino training ground to observe the &#39;Zapad-2021&#39; military exercises by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, September 13 [Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters]

France warns Mali against Russian Wagner mercenary deal

Soldiers set up security perimeter for Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the then-president of Mali, in Gao, Mali, on November 7, 2019 [Photo by Souleymane Ag Anara/AFP]