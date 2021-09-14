Skip to Content
Live
News|Nuclear Weapons

US, Japan, South Korea nuclear envoys meet after Pyongyang test

Countries want to revive talks on denuclearisation, which have been stalled for two years.

Takehiro Funakoshi, Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at Japan's Foreign Ministry, Sung Kim, US Special Envoy for North Korea, and Noh Kyu-duk, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, pose ahead of a trilateral meeting between Japan, US, and South Korea, to discuss North Korea [David Mareuil/Pool via Reuters]
Takehiro Funakoshi, Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at Japan's Foreign Ministry, Sung Kim, US Special Envoy for North Korea, and Noh Kyu-duk, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, pose ahead of a trilateral meeting between Japan, US, and South Korea, to discuss North Korea [David Mareuil/Pool via Reuters]
14 Sep 2021

Top nuclear envoys from Japan, the United States and South Korea held talks in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss North Korea’s missile and nuclear programmes, a day after Pyongyang said it tested a new long-range cruise missile.

Analysts said the weapon, described by North Korean state media as “strategic”, could have nuclear capabilities.

“The recent developments in the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] are a reminder of the importance of close communication and cooperation from the three countries,” Sung Kim, the United States special envoy for North Korea, said in his opening remarks, using the initials for the country’s official name.

The three countries have been discussing ways to break a standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which have drawn international sanctions.

In meeting with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi and South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk, Kim said Washington remained open to diplomacy to deal with North Korea issues.

The White House has said the US was still prepared to engage with Pyongyang despite the recent missile test.

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new approach to North Korea in May, saying it was still pursuing denuclearisation but that it was not prepared to offer any ‘grand bargain’ to Pyongyang.

The Biden policy would be calibrated and practical and focussed on diplomacy, officials said at the time.

Denuclearisation talks have been stalled since 2019, with North Korea demanding sanctions relief.

Pyongyang has said it sees no sign of any policy change from Washington.

While the US is a close military and economic ally of both Japan and South Korea, ties between the Asian neighbours have often been strained over issues including sovereignty disputes, Japan’s 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula, and their wartime history.

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Sri Lanka brings back veteran central banker

Ajith Nivard Cabraal (pictured) was Sri Lanka&#39;s central bank governor from 2006 to 2015 [File: Scott Eells/Bloomberg]

US, EU eye 30-percent cut in methane emissions by 2030: report

Agriculture is a key source of methane gas, which is the biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide [File: Brandon Bell/Getty Images via AFP]

What to expect at the 76th UN General Assembly

The 76th Session of the UNGA begins on Tuesday [File: Osamu Honda/AP Photo]

Norway’s left-wing opposition wins election in a landslide

Jubilation for Norway&#39;s Labour Party and leader Jonas Gahr Store (second right) after exit polls showed victory in the election. [Javad Parsa/ NTB via AFP]
Most Read

Democrats shift blame for Afghanistan withdrawal chaos to Trump

A US soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 26 [File: Wali Sabawoon/AP Photo]

Donors pledge $1bn in aid for Afghanistan as UN warns of crisis

Children pose for a photo as they play in a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]

Apple fixes flaw exploited by Israeli firm’s Pegasus spyware

Apple announced it is patching the bug on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch via iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, macOS 11.6 and watchOS 7.6.2 software updates [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]
OPINION

The West is getting Afghanistan wrong – again

An Afghan man sells the flags of the former Afghan government and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul on September 7, 2021 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]