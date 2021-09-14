Skip to Content
Live
News|Crime

Haiti prosecutor seeks charges against PM in president’s killing

Top prosecutor asks judge investigating Jovenel Moise’s killing to charge PM Ariel Henry with involvement in the case.

Ariel Henry was formally appointed to the post of prime minister shortly after Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination on July 7 [File: Ralph Tedy/Reuters]
Ariel Henry was formally appointed to the post of prime minister shortly after Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination on July 7 [File: Ralph Tedy/Reuters]
14 Sep 2021

Haiti’s chief prosecutor is seeking charges against Prime Minister Ariel Henry in relation to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, accusing the prime minister of communicating with a key suspect in the case on the night Moise was killed.

Bed-Ford Claude, the Port-au-Prince government commissioner, the equivalent of a federal prosecutor, on Tuesday asked the judge investigating the killing to charge Henry with involvement in the case over alleged phone calls Henry made with the suspect.

Claude also requested that Henry be barred from leaving Haiti “due to the gravity of the facts exposed”.

“There are enough compromising elements … to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment,” Claude wrote in the order.

There was no immediate comment by the prime minister, who was formally appointed to the post less than two weeks after the assassination, or from his office.

Moise was killed in an attack by gunmen on his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, on July 7.

The assassination plunged Haiti, a nation already struggling with widespread political instability and surging gang violence, into a deeper crisis, fuelling fears among residents that the violence would get worse.

Claude’s order on Tuesday came only days after he “invited” Henry to meet with him to explain why he spoke with one of the main suspects in Moise’s killing.

The prime minister a day later rejected what he said were “diversionary tactics” aimed at sowing confusion and preventing justice from being served.

“The real culprits, the masterminds and sponsors of the odious assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will be identified, brought to justice and punished for their crime,” Henry said on Twitter on September 11.

On Monday, Haiti’s Office of Citizen Protection, an ombudsman-like body, demanded Henry step down and urged him to appear in the prosecutor’s office as requested to shed light on the situation.

“We would all love to know the content of that conversation,” lawyer Renan Hedouville, who heads the office, said of the reported calls between Henry and Joseph Badio, a fugitive who once worked at Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and at the government’s anti-corruption unit.

Badio was fired in May amid accusations of violating unspecified ethical rules.

In his two-page order, Claude said the calls were made at 4:03 and 4:20am local time on July 7 and said that evidence shows that Badio was in the vicinity of Moise’s home at that time.

The calls lasted a total of seven minutes and Henry was at the Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince at the time, Claude also said, noting that a government official tweeted last month that Henry told him he never spoke with Badio.

“The prime minister cannot remain in his post without clearing up these dark areas,” Hedouville said. “He must wash away all suspicion.”

More than 40 suspects, including 18 former Colombian soldiers and three Haitian Americans, have been arrested in the case so far. Authorities are still looking for additional suspects, including Badio and a former Haitian senator.

But many questions remain unanswered about what took place. “The country is still asking for answers,” Laurent Lamothe, who served as Haitian prime minister from 2012 to 2014, told Al Jazeera one month after the assassination.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Afghan child, evacuated alone, arrives in Canada: Report

Afghan children stand in a hangar as they wait for their departure at the US air base, Ramstein, in Germany, Monday, August 30 [Matthias Schrader/AP Photo]

Amazon to hire 125,000 US workers at increased hourly wage

The 125,000 new Amazon jobs encompass full-time and part-time roles in the retail behemoth&#39;s fulfilment and transportation operations, the company said in a press release, and are in addition to 40,000 new corporate and technology job openings the firm announced earlier this month [File: Courtney Pedroza/Bloomberg]

Egypt begins trial of researcher Patrick George Zaki

Patrick George Zaki was arrested in February 2020 [File: Courtesy Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights]

Bush, Clinton, Obama back support for refugees from Afghanistan

US President Barack Obama embraces former President George W Bush with former president Bill Clinton pictured at right [File: Jason Reed/Reuters]
Most Read

Is Russia’s defence chief emerging as Putin’s possible successor?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergey Shoigu visit the Mulino training ground to observe the &#39;Zapad-2021&#39; military exercises by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, September 13 [Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters]
OPINION

Canada is a pedestrian nation

From left, Erin O&#39;Toole, leader of Canada&#39;s Conservative Party, Justin Trudeau, Canada&#39;s prime minister, Annamie Paul, leader of Canada&#39;s Green Party, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), and Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois party, during a federal leaders&#39; debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, September 8, 2021 [File: Justin Tang/Canadian Press/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Which offers the best protection: A COVID infection or vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Afghan foreign minister urges countries to engage with new gov’t

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi criticised the US for its actions towards the new Taliban government [File: AFP]