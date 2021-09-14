Skip to Content
Live
News

Guinea coup leaders begin transitional government talks

Week-long consultation with political, religious and business leaders under way in Conakry.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (fourth right) and members of the special forces leave the Peoples Palace after the first session of talks with political leaders in Conakry [John Wessels/AFP]
Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (fourth right) and members of the special forces leave the Peoples Palace after the first session of talks with political leaders in Conakry [John Wessels/AFP]
14 Sep 2021

The military heads behind last week’s coup that removed Guinea’s President Alpha Conde have begun a week-long consultation with political, religious and business leaders that they say will lead to the formation of a transitional government.

The dialogue on Tuesday is expected to lay out the framework of a promised government of national unity that would lead Guinea back to constitutional order. It is expected to define the duration of the transition, what political and institutional reforms are needed before elections, and who will lead the transition.

The meeting with the leaders of the main political parties will be followed by talks with representatives of regional governments, then religious organisations.

Civil society groups, diplomatic missions, heads of mining companies and business leaders are also scheduled for meetings with the coup leaders throughout the week.

“We are going to return to our respective staffs and alliances to try to formulate in writing our vision, our proposals that we will submit to the new authorities,” main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, who ran unsuccessfully against Conde three times in successive presidential elections, said following the session.

However, proceedings were marred by a chaotic and crowded registration process which took up much of the allotted discussion time, Reuters news agency reported. Some smaller political parties were unable to get access.

‘Wait-and-see game’

The September 5 coup, led by Guinea’s special forces and helmed by Mamady Doumbouya, has been condemned by Guinea’s partners and regional bodies.

West Africa’s main political and economic bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which suspended Guinea from its decision making bodies, has called for a short, civilian-led transition.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris, reporting from Conakry, likened the situation in the capital to a “wait-and-see game”.

“People expected faster developments with the military government … to chart a transitional course … but after 10 days, nothing has happened,” he said.

Idris said the military was finding itself in a “tight spot” as it keeps Conde detained despite calls by the international community to release him.

“This is a man who still has a significant number of followers in this country,” he said.

In a televised statement on Monday evening, the coup leaders announced they would be reopening all of the nation’s land borders starting Wednesday.

Some had been shut after the coup, while other borders had been closed, officially for security reasons, before elections last year in a move that had caused diplomatic tensions with neighbouring countries.

Supporters of coup leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, near the Peoples Palace in Conakry [John Wessels/AFP]

 

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Putin in isolation after COVID scare among inner circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the United Russia political party&#39;s leadership and members of the government via a video link in Moscow, Russia, September 14, 2021 [Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters]

Cathie Wood’s Ark slips out of top 10 ETF issuers

With about $42.4bn in its ETFs, Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now ranks as the 11th largest issuer by assets, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data [File: Bloomberg]

Greece probes crash that killed witness in Netanyahu trial

The former Israeli prime minister is on trial for allegedly accepting expensive gifts from wealthy associates, allegations he denies. [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Taliban broke promises on rights: Outgoing Afghan envoy to UN

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan women shout slogans during a protest near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul [File: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
Most Read

Is Russia’s defence chief emerging as Putin’s possible successor?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergey Shoigu visit the Mulino training ground to observe the &#39;Zapad-2021&#39; military exercises by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, September 13 [Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters]
OPINION

Canada is a pedestrian nation

From left, Erin O&#39;Toole, leader of Canada&#39;s Conservative Party, Justin Trudeau, Canada&#39;s prime minister, Annamie Paul, leader of Canada&#39;s Green Party, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), and Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois party, during a federal leaders&#39; debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, September 8, 2021 [File: Justin Tang/Canadian Press/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Qatar refuses ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without Taliban

Since the US pullout, Qatar Airways planes have made many trips to Kabul [File: Karim Sahib/AFP]

Norway’s left-wing opposition wins election in a landslide

Jubilation for Norway&#39;s Labour Party and leader Jonas Gahr Store (second right) after exit polls showed victory in the election. [Javad Parsa/ NTB via AFP]