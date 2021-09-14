Skip to Content
Live
News|Climate Change

Climate change could displace 216 million by 2050: Report

World Bank warns ‘climate migrants’ will be in the tens of millions in three decades even if urgent action is taken.

The impact of climate change in places such as Mozambique are among the leading sources of new flows of refugees and internally displaced people [File: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
The impact of climate change in places such as Mozambique are among the leading sources of new flows of refugees and internally displaced people [File: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
14 Sep 2021

Climate change could push more than 200 million people to leave their homes by 2050 unless urgent action is taken, the World Bank has warned.

In a landmark report published on Monday, the international financial institution called on states to reduce global emissions and bridge the development gap to avoid the effects of slow-onset climate change such as water scarcity, decreasing crop productivity, and rising sea levels.

“All these issues are fundamentally connected, which is why our support to countries is positioned to deliver on climate and development objectives together while building a more sustainable, safe and resilient future,” Juergen Voegele, vice president of Sustainable Development at the World Bank, said in a statement.

Under the most pessimistic scenario, the World Bank’s Groundswell report predicts more than 216 million people across six world regions could be on the move by 2050, leading to “hotspots of internal climate migration” by 2030 that will continue to spread and intensify by 2050.

Sub-Saharan Africa has been identified as the most vulnerable region due to desertification, fragile coastlines and the population’s dependence on agriculture. Up to 86 million people are projected to move within national borders in the worst-case scenario.

North Africa may see 19 million “climate migrants” moving, equivalent to roughly 9 percent of its population.

In the most climate-friendly scenario, with low emissions and sustainable development, the world could still see 44 million people being forced to leave their homes.

The findings “reaffirm the potency of climate to induce migration within countries”, said Viviane Wei Chen Clement, a senior climate change specialist at the World Bank and one of the report’s authors.

The first part of the Groundswell report, focusing on Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Latin America, was published in 2018. The sequel, which includes projections and analysis of internal climate migration for East Asia and the Pacific, North Africa, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, was published on Monday.

The report did not look at the short-term impacts of climate change, such as the effects of extreme weather events, and did not examine climate migration across borders.

“Globally, we know that three out of four people that move stay within countries,” Kanta Kumari Rigaud, a lead environmental specialist at the World Bank and co-author of the report, said.

Among the actions recommended were achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century and investing in green development in line with the Paris agreement.

The report comes before the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, scheduled to take place in November.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Israel, Egypt leaders meet to de-escalate Gaza tensions

Easing the devastating 14-year-blockade on the Gaza Strip was likely a main topic of discussion between the Israeli and Egyptian leaders, analysts say [Reuters]

Qatar refuses ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without Taliban

Since the US pullout, Qatar Airways planes have made many trips to Kabul [File: Karim Sahib/AFP]

Hong Kong to create more national security offences

More than 60 people, mostly prominent democracy supporters, have been charged with security offences in the last year and more than 140 arrested [File: Isaac Lawrence/AFP]

Tata Sons considers historic revamp of its leadership: Report

N Chandrasekaran (L) role as chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end in February but Ratan Tata (R) continues to shape the group [File: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images]
Most Read

Is Russia’s defence chief emerging as Putin’s possible successor?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergey Shoigu visit the Mulino training ground to observe the &#39;Zapad-2021&#39; military exercises by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, September 13 [Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters]

‘Why are you out?’: Afghan women journalists recall Taliban sweep

Afghan women protest to demand preservation of their achievements and education, in front of the presidential palace in Kabul [File: Reuters]

Norway’s left-wing opposition wins election in a landslide

Jubilation for Norway&#39;s Labour Party and leader Jonas Gahr Store (second right) after exit polls showed victory in the election. [Javad Parsa/ NTB via AFP]

Yemeni government forces again on the backfoot

Troops loyal to government forces guard a site near the Safer oilfields near the strategic governate of Marib [File: Ali Owidha/Reuters]