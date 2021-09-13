Skip to Content
Live
News|Politics

Malaysia PM to sign cooperation agreement with opposition

The deal is supposed to shore up Ismail Sabri’s support in parliament after months of political instability following a power grab.

New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is due to sign a 'cooperation agreement' with the opposition later on Monday [File: Ahmad Yusni/EPA]
New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is due to sign a 'cooperation agreement' with the opposition later on Monday [File: Ahmad Yusni/EPA]
13 Sep 2021

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will sign a cooperation agreement with the country’s opposition that is designed to shore up his support and end months of political instability as the government grapples with a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Delta variant.

The agreement is due to be signed at 5pm (13:00 GMT) on Monday, representatives from the government and opposition announced in a statement on Sunday evening.

Malaysia’s parliament began sitting on Monday for the first time since Ismail Sabri, a senior member of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), took power following last month’s resignation of his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin. The king, a constitutional monarch, has urged the new prime minister to hold a confidence vote to prove his support.

The statement said the agreement was designed to create political stability “in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy through bi-partisan cooperation.”

On Friday, Ismail Sabri announced a series of political reforms including limiting the term of the prime minister to 10 years and the implementation of the reduction in the voting age to 18, which was passed under a previous government. He said his government would also work more closely with the opposition on legislation to ensure bipartisan agreement, and elevate the position of the leader of the opposition to the same rank and remuneration as a cabinet minister.

Muhyiddin, who became prime minister following a power grab that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan coalition that was elected in May 2018, stepped down in August after a rocky 17 months in power.

Senior UMNO politicians within his coalition threatened regularly to withdraw their support from Muhyiddin and parliamentary sittings were suspended under a state of emergency that was declared in January.

While Ismail Sabri is from UMNO, he is not the party leader. Its party President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as well as other senior members are facing trial for corruption.

Ismail Sabri was pictured recently with Najib Razak, the former prime minister who was rejected by voters in 2018 amid widespread public anger over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal and convicted last year in the first of a number of court cases he is facing for criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

North Korea says it tested ‘strategic’ long-range cruise missile

The Academy of National Defense Science conducts long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea, as pictured in this combination of undated photos supplied by North Korea&#39;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 13 [KCNA via Reuters]

UN to distribute cash aid to Gaza families, envoy says

A Palestinian woman looks out of her house damaged by Israeli bombing in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on August 29, 2021 [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Pope calls for openness after meeting Hungary’s Orban

Pope Francis greets his faithful as he arrives in an open vehicle for a mass at the end of an International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest [Attila Kisbenedek/AFP]

Villagers flee homes as Spanish wildfire blazes for fifth day

A woman stands in front of evacuated residents outside a sports centre, due to a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Ronda, near Estepona, Spain [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
Most Read

Photographing 9/11: ‘What did they think as they jumped?’

A man falls to his death from the World Trade Center after two planes hit the twin towers on September 11, 2001, in New York City in a terrorist attack [Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images]

FBI releases newly declassified record on September 11 attacks

In this September 11, 2001, photo, thick smoke billows into the sky from behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center towers stood [Daniel Hulshizer/AP]

‘Men don’t protect us, they won’t respect us’: Afghan diaries

Nadima wonders what the future holds for women in Afghanistan and questions why most men are not standing with them to speak up for their rights [Photo courtesy of Nadima]
OPINION

The West is getting Afghanistan wrong – again

An Afghan man sells the flags of the former Afghan government and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul on September 7, 2021 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]