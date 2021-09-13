Skip to Content
Live
News|Health

Dengue suspected of killing dozens in India’s Uttar Pradesh state

At least 58 people, many of them children, have died in the worst-hit Firozabad district alone.

A patient suffering from dengue fever rests under a mosquito net at a government hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh [Sanjay Kanojia/AFP]
A patient suffering from dengue fever rests under a mosquito net at a government hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh [Sanjay Kanojia/AFP]
13 Sep 2021

An outbreak of dengue fever is suspected of killing dozens of people in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh since the start of September, as authorities launch a campaign to destroy mosquito breeding grounds.

Dinesh Kumar Premi, the chief medical officer in Firozabad, the most affected district in the country’s most populous state, told Reuters news agency that 58 people, many of them children, had died in his district alone, raising fears that Uttar Pradesh is in the mid of its worst dengue outbreak in years.

“We are taking preventive measures and 95 health camps across the district have been operating in order to contain the spread of this fever,” Premi said.

A government official said on the condition of anonymity that many children may have died as their poor parents first took them to fake medical practitioners, or quacks, before their condition worsened.

While mosquito-borne dengue is the suspected cause of the deadly viral fever outbreak in Uttar Pradesh, it has been confirmed as the cause of death in only three cases.

But an audit is under way to determine if it is to blame for more, said Ved Vrat Singh, Uttar Pradesh’s top public health officer.

Authorities in Firozabad have formed teams to check households for waterlogging, and fumigate areas at risk, while they have also released thousands of Gambusia, or mosquitofish, into water bodies to eat the mosquito larvae.

Dengue deaths nationally fell to a multiyear low of 56 last year. Uttar Pradesh, home to nearly 220 million people, reported 42 dengue deaths in 2016, its highest since 2015.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Aung San Suu Kyi skips court hearing after feeling unwell

Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising [File: Aung Shine Oo/ AP]

US calls out Saudi Arabia over aid worker ‘torture’ allegations

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of violently cracking down on dissent, both in Saudi Arabia and abroad [File: Amr Nabil/AP Photo]

‘Gross abuses’: Armed groups killing, recruiting in Niger

Violence against civilians led to 544 conflict-related deaths between January and August [File: Mustafa Ozer/AFP]

First foreign commercial jet since Taliban return lands in Kabul

Crew members disembark from the Pakistan International Airways flight, at Kabul airport [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Most Read

Afghans sell possessions amid cash crunch, looming crisis

People sell their items at Kabul&#39;s Chaman-e Hozori neighbourhood amid a liquidity crunch [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]
OPINION

The West is getting Afghanistan wrong – again

An Afghan man sells the flags of the former Afghan government and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul on September 7, 2021 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

What fate awaits the rearrested Palestinian prisoners? 

Palestinian prisoner Mahmoud al-Arida sits in court after he was recaptured [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

‘Men don’t protect us, they won’t respect us’: Afghan diaries

Nadima wonders what the future holds for women in Afghanistan and questions why most men are not standing with them to speak up for their rights [Photo courtesy of Nadima]