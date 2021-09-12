Skip to Content
Live
News|Climate Change

Villagers flee homes as Spanish wildfire blazes for fifth day

Spain sends in a military unit to help tackle blazes raging close to a Costa del Sol resort.

A woman stands in front of evacuated residents outside a sports centre, due to a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Ronda, near Estepona, Spain [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
A woman stands in front of evacuated residents outside a sports centre, due to a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Ronda, near Estepona, Spain [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
12 Sep 2021

People fled their homes in six more Andalusian towns and villages on Sunday as Spain sent in a military unit to help tackle blazes raging close to a Costa del Sol resort.

A wildfire fanned by strong winds has now driven out close to 2,000 people and killed one emergency worker since it erupted on Wednesday in the mountainous Sierra Bermeja above Estepona, a popular spot with British tourists and retirees.

Huge plumes of smoke rising above the mountains could be seen from miles away. Footage released by emergency services showed firefighters trying to contain flames in the dry, wooded terrain.

Evacuees, some elderly, sat around plastic tables in a sports centre in the nearby town of Ronda, as volunteers brought in bottled water, chairs and supplies.

“It’s all been very fast and efficient to tell you the truth, but we’re a bit nervous because we don’t know what is going to happen,” said computer scientist Abraham Lopez, who was evacuated from his home in Genalguacil.

Emergency crews also cleared people from the towns and villages of Jubrique, Farajan, Pujerra, Alpandeire and Juzcar on Sunday in the hills where the fire is burning amid high late-summer temperatures. Five other communities were evacuated on Friday.

The fire had an “unusual power and strength” and was advancing in several directions, Alejandro Garcia from the forest fire agency’s operational centre told reporters.

Evacuated residents rest inside a sports centre due to a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Ronda, near Estepona, Spain [Jon Nazca/Reuters]

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the deployment of a military emergency unit to help tackle the blaze. “We will work in coordination and without rest in the face of the fire that is devastating the province of Malaga,” he said on Twitter.

The fire covered more than 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres), according to provisional data from the European Commission’s Copernicus satellite, the environment ministry said in a statement.

Andalusia’s regional forest fire agency said 365 firefighters were tackling the blaze supported by 41 aircraft and 25 vehicles.

Regional environment chief Carmen Crespo said on Friday the blaze appeared to have been started deliberately and investigators were working to uncover more details.

Source: Reuters
More from News

Pope calls for openness after meeting Hungary’s Orban

Pope Francis greets his faithful as he arrives in an open vehicle for a mass at the end of an International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest [Attila Kisbenedek/AFP]

Qatar foreign minister in Afghanistan in first high-level visit

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani visited Kabul and met a number of officials in the Taliban&#39;s new government [File: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters]

Will California Gov Gavin Newsom be kicked out in recall vote?

California Governor Gavin Newsom responds to a question from reporters after casting a &#39;no&#39; note in his recall election on Friday [Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo]

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo announces French presidential bid

Hidalgo is the first female mayor of Paris [Thomas Samson/AFP]
Most Read
OPINION

The West is getting Afghanistan wrong – again

An Afghan man sells the flags of the former Afghan government and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul on September 7, 2021 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

FBI releases newly declassified record on September 11 attacks

In this September 11, 2001, photo, thick smoke billows into the sky from behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center towers stood [Daniel Hulshizer/AP]

‘Men don’t protect us, they won’t respect us’: Afghan diaries

Nadima wonders what the future holds for women in Afghanistan and questions why most men are not standing with them to speak up for their rights [Photo courtesy of Nadima]

Taliban says women can study in gender-segregated universities

Students attend a class with men and women separated by a curtain at a private university in Kabul [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]