Skip to Content
Live
News|Conflict

Iran training Middle East fighters to fly drones: Israel

Defence Minister Benny Gantz says Tehran is using an airbase to train ‘operatives from Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon’ to fly UAVs.

A drone is launched during a combat exercise in Semnan, Iran, on January 6 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
A drone is launched during a combat exercise in Semnan, Iran, on January 6 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
12 Sep 2021

Iran is providing foreign fighters with drone training at an airbase near the city of Isfahan, Israel’s defence minister alleged a month after Tehran came under global scrutiny over a suspected drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman.

In what his office described as a new disclosure, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday that Iran was using Kashan airbase north of Isfahan to train “terror operatives from Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon in flying Iranian-made UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles]”.

Tehran was also trying to “transfer know-how that would allow the manufacturing of UAVs in the Gaza Strip”, on Israel’s southern border, Gantz told a conference at Reichman University near Tel Aviv.

His office provided what it said were satellite images showing UAVs on the runways at Kashan. There was no immediate comment from Iran.

Israel has combined military attacks with diplomatic pressure to beat back what it describes as an effort by its arch foe, whose nuclear negotiations with the West are deadlocked, to beef up regional clout through allied fighters.

A blast on July 29 on board the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime, near the mouth of the Gulf, a key oil shipping route, killed two crew – a Briton and a Romanian.

The US military said explosives experts from the Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier – which deployed to assist the Mercer Street – concluded the explosion was from a drone produced in Iran, which was accused by other world powers of the attack.

Iran has denied involvement.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

IAEA and Iran reach agreement to avert nuclear deal crisis

An Iranian man walks by posters of President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in June [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]

Taliban says women can study in gender-segregated universities

Students attend a class with men and women separated by a curtain at a private university in Kabul [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Two Ukraine soldiers die in clashes with separatists

The separatists say they have lost more than 30 soldiers since the start of the year [File: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]

‘Nothing changes’: Gaza fishermen baulk at Israel blockade moves

Palestinians protest in eastern Khan Younis town in the southern Gaza Strip in August [EPA]
Most Read
OPINION

The West is getting Afghanistan wrong – again

An Afghan man sells the flags of the former Afghan government and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul on September 7, 2021 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

FBI releases newly declassified record on September 11 attacks

In this September 11, 2001, photo, thick smoke billows into the sky from behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center towers stood [Daniel Hulshizer/AP]
OPINION

9/11 should have led to a criminal investigation, not a war

Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Center after they were hit by two hijacked airliners in an attack on September 11, 2001 in New York City [File: Robert Giroux/Getty Images]

Muslim man spent 15 years in prison after post-9/11 crackdown

Aref recites the Quran at his mosque in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq [Dana Taib Menmy/Al Jazeera]