Skip to Content
Live
News|Conflict

Iraq’s Erbil airport targeted in drone attack: Kurdish officials

No immediate reports of casualties in attack on northern Iraq airport, which serves as base for US-led coalition forces.

11 Sep 2021

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq has been targeted in a drone attack, Kurdish security officials said.

The internal security service for Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said three rockets had hit near the airport.

A second statement by the Kurdish counterterrorism force said the attack had been carried out by explosive-laden drones.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Witnesses said they heard at least six explosions in the area.

Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media relations for the Kurdistan Regional Government, said on Twitter that Kurdish security forces were investigating the incident.

“The drone was carrying explosive devices, and exploded away from Erbil International Airport’s terminals and territories. No casualties are reported,” Ghafuri said.

The airport, which also serves as the base for United States-led coalition forces, suffered no damage, according to its director Ahmed Hochiar.

The US forces are leading an international military coalition whose mandate is to help Iraqi forces fight remnants of ISIL (ISIS).

The coalition did not immediately comment on Saturday’s incident.

The airport in Erbil has come under attack several times in the past year, including by drones carrying explosives.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Haiti PM rejects ‘diversionary tactics’ in Moise killing probe

Ariel Henry (C) was confirmed as Haiti&#39;s prime minister on July 20, less than two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home in Port-au-Prince [File: Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]

French abortion film wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

French director Audrey Diwan poses with the Golden Lion for Best Film she received for L&#39;Evenement (Happening) [Filippo Monteforte/AFP]

Canada election: Experts urge ‘bolder’ action amid climate crisis

Massive wildfires that ripped through Canada&#39;s western province of British Columbia this summer have made climate change a top issue on the minds of Canadian voters ahead of the federal election later this month [File: Andy Clark/Reuters]

Uncertainty in Guinea after military coup removes Alpha Conde

Special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who removed President Alpha Conde, walks out after meeting the envoys from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) [File: Saliou Samb/Reuters]
Most Read
OPINION

9/11 should have led to a criminal investigation, not a war

Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Center after they were hit by two hijacked airliners in an attack on September 11, 2001 in New York City [File: Robert Giroux/Getty Images]

US pulls missile defences in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

A member of the US army stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan airbase in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia [File: AP Photo]

Families expect US release of FBI report on Saudi role in 9/11

Thick smoke billowed into the sky over the New York skyline where the twin towers of the World Trade Center had previously stood on September 11, 2001 [File: Daniel Hulshizer/AP Photo]

Infographic: History of US interventions in the past 70 years