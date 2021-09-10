Israeli police say two of six Palestinian prison escapees caught

Police say the two escapees from Gilboa Prison were captured on Mount Precipice, a Christian holy site near Nazareth.

Israeli police have said they caught two of six Palestinians who escaped from a maximum-security prison earlier this week.

In a statement on Friday, a police spokeswoman said the two escapees were captured on Mount Precipice, a Christian holy site near Nazareth.

The two men captured were members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, Israeli media reported. Police did not provide their identities. Video on social media showed Israeli officers putting two men into the back of separate police vehicles.

It came hours after Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem took to the streets in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners and protested against their punishment.

Israel had launched a manhunt for the six prisoners who made a daring jailbreak on Monday from the high security Gilboa prison through a tunnel dug beneath a sink in a cell.

The other four escapees are still at large amid a massive manhunt by Israeli forces across northern Israel, where Nazareth sits, and the occupied West Bank.

The six inmates have either been convicted or are suspected of planning or carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis.