Biden and Xi speak on phone for first time in seven months

The leaders of the world’s two-biggest economies discussed areas where US, China interests ‘converge, diverge’.

US President Joe Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping have spoken by phone, ending a nearly seven-month gap in direct communication between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies.

The call was confirmed by the White House and China’s state media, which said the call took place early on Friday morning.

The two “discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values and perspectives diverge,” the White House said in a statement.

During the call, Biden’s message was that the United States wants to ensure “that the dynamic remains competitive and that we don’t have any situation in the future where we veer into unintended conflict,” a senior US administration official told reporters.

More to come…