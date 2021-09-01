Live
News|Women's Rights

US Supreme Court mum, allowing Texas 6-week abortion ban

The law took effect in Texas at midnight in what advocates say is a major backslide in abortion access rights.

Demonstrators attend a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin in April [Ilana Panich-Linsman/Reuters]
Demonstrators attend a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin in April [Ilana Panich-Linsman/Reuters]
1 Sep 2021

A law in Texas banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy has taken effect as the US Supreme Court did not act on an emergency request by pro-abortion rights groups to block the measure.

Abortion rights advocates say the law represents the most dramatic restrictions since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe V Wade decision, which legalised abortion across the country in 1973.

The Texas law, which was signed by Republican Governor Gregg Abbott in May after passing the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, would prohibit 85 percent of abortions previously conducted in the state, advocates say. They have argued that women commonly do not know they are pregnant at that point – when a heartbeat is first detectable.

At least 12 other states have enacted bans on abortion early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from going into effect.

Planned Parenthood and other women’s health providers, doctors, and clergy members challenged the law in federal court in Austin in July, contending it violated the constitutional right to an abortion.

In a tweet, Planned Parenthood vowed: “We aren’t backing down and we are still fighting”.

“Everyone deserves access to abortion,” the group said.

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tweeted: “Abortion care is a human right.”

The American Civil Liberties Union said: “The result [of the law] is that many Texans will be forced to carry pregnancies against their will.”

Advocates have long feared a rollback of abortion rights after the death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which gave the highest court in the country a 6-3 conservative supermajority.

Unusual enforcement scheme

A later ruling by the court could still stop the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme. It authorises private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in facilitating abortions. That would include anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion, among other scenarios.

Under the law, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.

Texas has long had some of the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions, including a sweeping law passed in 2013 requiring doctors performing abortions at clinics to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

The Supreme Court eventually struck down the law, saying it placed undue burdens on women seeking abortions, but not before more than half of the state’s 40-plus abortion clinics closed.

Legislators in Texas are also attempting to implement new restrictions on medication abortion – a method using pills – which accounts for roughly 40 percent of abortions in the US.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

More schools in India cautiously reopen despite COVID fears

Students arrive amid heavy rains on the first day of the partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, September 1 [Altaf Qadri/AP]

Solar ‘boom’ times as Lebanon’s fossil fuels run dry

Contractor Chawki Lahoud, left, updates Samer Maatouk on the solar power system he installed for him in front of photovoltaic solar panels in Broummana, Lebanon [Adam Muro/Al Jazeera]

Are frosty relations between Turkey and Armenia thawing?

Tensions between Armenia&#39;s Pashinyan (left) and Erdogan peaked last year during the war over Nagorno-Karabakh, but experts say strained ties could be easing [AFP]

Libya’s foreign minister says December polls could be delayed

Al-Mangoush&#39;s comments on Tuesday came a day after the UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis warned that time was pressing for Libyans to finalise a legal framework for elections to be held on time [File: Maxim Shipenkov/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban faces daunting task of reviving crumbling economy

People line up to withdraw money from banks as banks allowed only $200 withdrawal per week from an account at their central branches in Kabul, Afghanistan [EPA-EFE]

The Taliban now controls Kabul airport. How will it run it?

Taliban fighters stand guard inside Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal [Kathy Gannon/AP]

In their last call, Biden, Ghani did not foresee Taliban takeover

The men spoke for roughly 14 minutes on July 23, roughly a month before Ghani fled the presidential palace, and the Taliban entered Kabul [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
OPINION

What did the US get wrong about Afghanistan?

Afghan children climb onto a fence while playing, as they sell tea in Kabul on September 4, 2013 [File: Reuters/Mohammad Ismail]