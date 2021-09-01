Live
News

Gunmen seize over 70 high-school students in northwest Nigeria

Zamfara state police say rescue operation is ongoing to free 73 pupils abducted from school in Kaya village.

More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from schools in northern Nigeria since December [File: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]
More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from schools in northern Nigeria since December [File: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]
1 Sep 2021

Nigerian police say gunmen have abducted more than 70 students in the country’s northwest, in the latest in a series of school attacks targeting pupils.

Zamfara state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said in a statement that a large group of attackers stormed the Government Day Secondary School in the remote village of Kaya on Wednesday morning, seizing 73 students.

“The abduction followed the invasion of the school by large numbers of armed bandits,” he added.

Shehu said police rescue teams were working with the military to try to release the students.

Gangs of criminals known locally as “bandits” have spread fear among local communities for years, but security forces have recently struggled to contain worsening violence.

More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from schools in northern Nigeria since December.

The gunmen have demanded large ransom payments from parents, and while most pupils ultimately have been released, some have died or been killed in captivity.

The latest incident came as several state governments in central and northern Nigeria – including that of Zamfara – imposed a series of restrictions on residents in an attempt to stop mass kidnappings and other violent crimes.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

Has the US conceded defeat in Afghanistan?

More vaccine donations are urgently needed in the Americas: PAHO

According to PAHO, more than a third of countries in the Americas have yet to vaccinate 20 percent of their populations [File: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]

Canada’s Liberals unveil massive investment plan before vote

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his Liberal Party&#39;s platform in Toronto on September 1 [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

Moderna says some COVID vaccines sent to Japan contained steel

Japan suspended the use of Moderna shots containing 1.63 million doses last week [File: Carl Court/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

Qatar jet carrying technical team lands in Kabul

Taliban fighters stand guard outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 1, 2021 [EPA]

How Taliban return in Afghanistan triggered Islamophobia in India

Muslim politicians, writers, journalists and everyday citizens became targets of a fresh hate campaign after Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan [File: Arun Sankar/AFP]

Israel warns US over plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate

Yair Lapid says US reopening of Jerusalem consulate could destabilise the Israeli government [File: Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP Photo]

Putin says US achieved ‘zero’ in Afghanistan

Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army&#39;s 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armoured vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near combat outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, Afghanistan, on July 23, 2010 [File: Bob Strong/Reuters]