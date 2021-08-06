Live
News|Religion

Islamic New Year: What you need to know

The upcoming Hijri new year marking the start of the Muslim lunar calendar will fall during the second week of August.

While no big celebration takes place in most Muslim-majority nations to observe Islamic new year, it is a public holiday in many Muslim countries [File: AFP]
While no big celebration takes place in most Muslim-majority nations to observe Islamic new year, it is a public holiday in many Muslim countries [File: AFP]
6 Aug 2021

The Islamic new year, or the Hijri new year, marks the start of the Muslim lunar calendar. This year, it is set to fall during the second week of August 2021.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Muslim events including the beginning of Ramadan (month of fasting), Eid al-Fitr and the start of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Running for 354 or 355 days, it is approximately 11 days shorter than the solar, Gregorian calendar.

The year has 12 months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Dhul al-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the new moon.

Here is what you need to know:

How is the start of the new year determined?

The date when the new Hijri year begins is determined by various techniques – including the use of scientific and astronomical calculations, or conducting an official moon-sighting exercise. The method adopted differs from country to country.

According to the Astronomy Center’s calculations, the first day of the new year in 2021 will fall on Tuesday, August 10, in most parts of the world.

When did the calendar begin?

The Islamic new year starts with the migration, also known as the Hijrah, of Prophet Muhammad and his companions from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD, after they were repeatedly persecuted and threatened.

The Hijrah, considered one the most important events is Islamic history was chosen as the starting point for the calendar in 639 AD by Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second caliph.

The upcoming Islamic year will be 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”).

The Muslim calendar which is 354 days, is approximately 11 days shorter than the Western, Gregorian calendar [Mohammed Ballas/AP]

How is it observed?

While no big celebration takes place in most Muslim-majority nations, many declare a public holiday to commemorate the occasion. These include the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

The first 10 days of Muharram hold a considerable significance for Muslims – especially Shia Muslims – who mourn the death of Husayn Ibn Ali al-Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad who died at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

The death of al-Hussein took place on the 10th day of Muharram, known widely as Ashoura. It is commemorated by Shia Muslims in several ways, including with public expressions of mourning and by visiting the shrine of al-Hussein in Karbala, Iraq.

Shia pilgrims gather between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas’s shrines during Ashoura in Karbala, Iraq, October 1, 2017 [File: Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen/Reuters]

Some Sunni Muslims mark the day by voluntarily fasting.

Last year, several Muslim countries restricted activities on Ashoura to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Similar measures are likely to be taken this year as the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges across the world, including in Muslim-majority nations.

The day of Ashoura is also significant for it was when Prophet Nuh (Noah) left the ark and the day Musa (Moses) was saved from the pharaoh of Egypt by God.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Google co-founder Larry Page is now a New Zealand resident

Gaining New Zealand residency would not necessarily affect Page&#39;s residency status in the United States or any other nation [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

US: Six killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

Five of those on board a sightseeing plane that crashed in Alaska were passengers of a cruise ship that had docked in Ketchikan [File: Mark Thiessen/The Associated Press]

Philippine capital in new lockdown as thousands rush for vaccine

Movement restrictions were reimposed just after midnight across Metro Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people [Ted Aljibe/AFP]

Part of Gulf Stream at risk as Atlantic Ocean currents weaken

A potential collapse of the system could have severe consequences for the world&#39;s weather systems [File: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP]
Most Read

Belarus Olympian describes Tokyo ordeal after arriving in Poland

Tsimanouskaya, 24, was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland after refusing to fly to Belarus on Sunday [Darek Golik/Reuters]

Bill Gates says meetings with Epstein were a ‘huge mistake’

The late hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender when billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates started meeting with him [File: Bloomberg]

Messi to leave Spanish club Barcelona

Messi, who joined Barca&#39;s youth set-up aged 13, is the club&#39;s all-time top scorer [File: Albert Gea/Reuters]

Raging wildfire in California ravages tiny historic town

Flames consuming vehicles in a wrecking yard as the Dixie Fire burns in Chester, California [Noah Berger/AP Photo]