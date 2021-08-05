Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Seven states make up half of COVID cases in the US: White House

Officials say the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving a surge in states with low coronavirus vaccination rates.

COVID-19 cases are up about 43 percent over the previous week and daily deaths are up more than 39 percent, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]
COVID-19 cases are up about 43 percent over the previous week and daily deaths are up more than 39 percent, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]
5 Aug 2021

Seven United States states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates account for half of the country’s new cases and hospitalisations in the last week, despite making up less than 25 percent of the nation’s population, the White House said on Thursday.

The states are Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, according to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator, Jeff Zients, who spoke during a press briefing.

Of those states, Florida and Texas account for about a third of new coronavirus cases and an even higher share of hospitalisations in the country.

“Driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, these cases are concentrated in communities with low vaccination rates,” Zients said.

Although 70 percent of adults nationwide have received one shot, in Mississippi that figure is only 40 percent. Louisiana and Alabama have similar figures: 43 and 44 percent, respectively.

Zients said several states with low vaccination rates have been making a recent push to vaccinate more people, and in the past 24 hours,  864,000 doses have been administered nationwide – the highest number since July 3.

“Vaccinations are the best line of defence against COVID and the Delta variant,” Zients said, “and we’re doing everything we can to get shots in arms.”

The Biden administration has been eager to thaw opposition by some Americans, including those who distrust the government, to taking the vaccine as the highly infectious Delta variant sweeps the country.

COVID-19 cases are up about 43 percent over the previous week and daily deaths are up more than 39 percent, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr Rochelle Walensky, who also spoke during the briefing.

“Across the board, we are seeing increases in cases and hospitalisation in all age groups,” Walensky said. “Those at highest risk remain people who have not yet been vaccinated. Now is the time to get vaccinated. We know these vaccines are working and we know they save lives.”

With over 614,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has killed more people in the US than in any other country.

Citing concerns over the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the CDC on July 27 recommended that even people who have been fully vaccinated return to wearing face masks in public indoor settings [Rogelio V Solis/AP Photo]

The White House on Thursday said it may require visitors from abroad to be vaccinated as part of its plans to eventually reopen international travel, but said it had yet to decide and would not immediately lift restrictions.

The United States currently bars most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

The White House has said it is not ready to immediately lift restrictions because of the rising COVID-19 caseload and highly transmissible Delta variant.

Citing concerns over the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the CDC on July 27 recommended that even people who have been fully vaccinated return to wearing face masks in public indoor settings.

The recommendation includes schools – most of which are scheduled to reopen fully to in-person instruction in the coming weeks.

But the decision by many school boards to enforce mask wearing for students and teachers has angered some parents.

A video on social media from Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday showed dozens of parents protesting outside the Johnson County offices during a discussion over a proposed order that would require elementary school students to wear masks while on school grounds.

A local reporter said 93 people had requested to speak during the discussion.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

How much of politics is involved in the Olympics?

Messi to leave Barcelona due to ‘financial, structural obstacles’

Messi, who joined Barca&#39;s youth set up aged 13, is the club&#39;s all-time top scorer [File: Albert Gea/Reuters]

Residents say Tigray rebels take control of UNESCO site Lalibela

A rock-hewn church of Saint Mercurius is seen in Lalibela, Ethiopia [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Kenya: One killed in protests over brothers’ deaths in custody

Their deaths sparked protests in Embu, where police used live rounds on Thursday to disperse crowds blocking roads for a second day [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Most Read

Afghans chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ in defiant protests against Taliban

Afghan security forces patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban fighters [Jalil Rezayee/EPA]

What did India scrapping of Kashmir’s special status achieve?

A Kashmiri man with his head covered with barbed wire attends a protest following the scrapping of Kashmir&#39;s special status [File: Danish Ismail/Reuters]

Bill Gates says meetings with Epstein were a ‘huge mistake’

The late hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender when billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates started meeting with him [File: Bloomberg]

With tensions high, Gantz says Israel is ready to strike Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has said the country is ready to attack Iran [File: Sebastian Scheiner/The Associated Press]