Live
News

Troops deployed in Pakistan town after mob attacked Hindu temple

Statues damaged, temple’s main door burned down by mob that said a Hindu boy, granted bail on Wednesday, committed blasphemy.

The Hindu temple was cordoned off by local authorities after it was stormed by a mob [AP Photo]
The Hindu temple was cordoned off by local authorities after it was stormed by a mob [AP Photo]
5 Aug 2021

Pakistan has deployed paramilitary troops in a town in the country’s eastern Punjab province a day after a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there.

Wednesday’s attack took place in Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan district after a court granted bail to an eight-year-old Hindu boy who was accused of desecrating a Muslim religious school earlier this week.

Statues were damaged and the temple’s main door was burned down by the mob that said the boy, arrested on charges of intentionally urinating on a carpet in the madrassa’s library, committed blasphemy, an act punishable by the death sentence in Pakistan.

Mere accusations of blasphemy have in the past incited mobs to violence and deadly attacks.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to “strongly condemn” the attack, announcing that he had ordered the police chief of the Punjab province to arrest the culprits and take “action against any police negligence”.

“The government will also restore the Mandir,” he added.

Punjab police official Asif Raza said the police have a list of 50 suspects and promised speedy arrests. He said troops were now guarding the temple and that security has been provided to members of the Hindu community.

Lal Malhi, a Hindu member of Pakistan’s parliament, posted on Twitter that many Hindu families living in Bhong had “vacated the town” fearing for their lives.

Blasphemy laws

While Muslims and Hindus have mostly lived peacefully in Pakistan, there have been several attacks on Hindu temples in recent years.

In December 2020, a large mob destroyed a century-old Hindu temple in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Since 1990, at least 79 people have been killed in the name of the blasphemy laws, according to an Al Jazeera tally. Those killed include individuals accused of blasphemy, their family members, their lawyers and judges who have delivered “not guilty” verdicts.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Kenya: One killed in protests over brothers’ deaths in custody

Their deaths sparked protests in Embu, where police used live rounds on Thursday to disperse crowds blocking roads for a second day [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Former Tesla employed awarded $1m over racial slur

The rare discrimination award ends a yearslong and emotionally grueling fight launched by Melvin Berry, who was hired by Tesla as a materials handler in 2015 and quit less than 18 months later [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

AFL-CIO President Trumka, prominent US labour leader, dies at 72

President of the AFL-CIO Richard Trumka, a champion of labour rights in the United States and worldwide, has died [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s citing fuselage degradation

Qatar Airways&#39; decision to ground the aircraft raised questions about the A350&#39;s carbon composite fuselage, designed to make the twin-aisle aircraft lighter and cheaper to operate by burning less jet fuel [File: Michael Probst/AP]
Most Read

Afghans chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ in defiant protests against Taliban

Afghan security forces patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban fighters [Jalil Rezayee/EPA]

With tensions high, Gantz says Israel is ready to strike Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has said the country is ready to attack Iran [File: Sebastian Scheiner/The Associated Press]

Bill Gates says meetings with Epstein were a ‘huge mistake’

The late hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender when billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates started meeting with him [File: Bloomberg]

Belarus Olympian describes Tokyo ordeal after arriving in Poland

Tsimanouskaya, 24, was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland after refusing to fly to Belarus on Sunday [Darek Golik/Reuters]