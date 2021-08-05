Live
Biden offers temporary ‘safe haven’ in US to Hong Kong residents

China has ‘fundamentally altered the bedrock’ of Hong Kong’s democratic institutions and ‘suppressed freedoms’, the US says.

Protesters holding umbrellas and a banner that says 'Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times' march during a rally against a new national security law [File: Miguel Candela/EPA]
5 Aug 2021

Responding to Beijing’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, the United States will provide “safe haven” to citizens of the Chinese territory for the next 18 months, allowing thousands to extend stays in the US, the White House has said.

China “has continued its assault on Hong Kong’s autonomy, undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom, and cracking down on freedom of the press”, President Joe Biden said in a memo outlining the new policy on Thursday.

“Offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents who have been deprived of their guaranteed freedoms in Hong Kong furthers United States interests in the region,” Biden said.

The vast majority of thousands of Hong Kong residents currently in the US are eligible for the programme, a senior administration official told the Reuters news agency. Legal conditions apply, such as individuals not having been convicted of serious crimes.

The “safe haven” action is the latest step by the Biden administration to address the erosion of free speech and democratic rights in the former British colony, which was returned to China’s control in 1997.

At the time, Beijing pledged to respect Hong Kong’s democratic system of governance under the principle of “one country, two systems” which was memorialised in a joint British-China declaration and in Hong Kong’s “Basic Law”.

But with Beijing’s crackdown on rights over the past year, nearly 50,000 Hong Kong citizens left the bustling south China port city to rebuild their lives elsewhere including in the United Kingdom which has opened its doors to potentially three million Hong Kong residents to live and work in the UK.

“Today we send a clear message that the United States resolutely stands with people in Hong Kong,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

In June 2020, Beijing imposed a new “national security” law on Hong Kong and delayed elections, disqualified politicians who were critical of Beijing and shut down the free press.

Hundreds of thousands protested in widespread and recurring demonstrations and more than 10,000 people were arrested in a police crackdown directed by Beijing, US officials said.

“The PRC has fundamentally altered the bedrock of Hong Kong’s institutions and suppressed freedoms of Hong Kongers,” Blinken said.

In July, the US applied more sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong, and issued an update warning companies of the risks of operating under the national security law.

China retaliated against the US actions with its own sanctions on American individuals, including former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

US legislators in Congress have proposed legislation that would make it easier for people from Hong Kong fearing persecution for joining protests against China to obtain US refugee status.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

