US agency says Tigrayan forces looted aid warehouses

USAID’s Ethiopia director says TPLF has looted warehouses of the aid agency in recent weeks.

Ethiopian porters unload food aid in June bound for victims of war after a checkpoint leading to Tigray in Mai Tsebri town, Ethiopia [Reuters]
31 Aug 2021

Forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region in recent weeks looted warehouses belonging to the US government’s humanitarian agency in the Amhara region, USAID’s Ethiopia director has said.

War broke out in the mountainous region last November between Ethiopian troops and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the region. The conflict has killed thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

After retaking control of most of Tigray in late June and early July, Tigrayan forces pushed into the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions, displacing several hundred thousand more people from their homes.

“We do have proof that several of our warehouses have been looted and completely emptied in the areas, particularly in Amhara, where TPLF soldiers have gone into,” the director, Sean Jones, told state broadcaster EBC in an interview televised on Tuesday.

“I do believe that the TPLF has been very opportunistic,” he added.
Representatives for the TPLF and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Up to 900,000 people in Tigray are already in famine conditions, while five million others are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, USAID estimates.

For the first time in nine months of war, aid workers this week will run out of food to deliver to millions of people who are going hungry, the head of USAID said last week, blaming the government for restricting access.

The Tigrayan forces and the federal government have repeatedly traded accusations of hampering the flow of aid.

Source: Reuters

