The Afghan group says the US defeat is lesson for everyone else, and says it wants ‘good relations’ with the rest of the world.

The Taliban says Afghanistan is a “free and sovereign” nation as it hails the exit of US troops after 20 years of occupation, describing their departure as a “historic moment”.

Taliban fighters on Tuesday took charge of Kabul’s airport as the last US soldiers flew out of the country. Celebratory gunfire and fireworks lit up the Kabul night sky.

Speaking to reporters from Kabul airport on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: “We do not have any doubt that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a free and sovereign nation.

“America was defeated… and on behalf of my nation, we want to have good relations with the rest of the world,” he said.

He also promised Afghans “will protect our freedom, independence and Islamic values”.

Earlier, Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, announced that the last American troops flew out of Kabul just before midnight local time (19:30 GMT).

“We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out. But I think if we stayed another 10 days, we would not get everybody out that we wanted to get out.”

US President Joe Biden set a deadline of August 31 for the withdrawal of US troops.

Here are the latest updates:

1 hour ago (05:46 GMT)

US embassy to assist citizens in Afghanistan from Qatar

The US embassy in Kabul suspended operations on Tuesday, August 31, its website said.

“While the US government has withdrawn its personnel from Kabul, we will continue to assist US citizens and their families in Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar,” the website said.

1 hour ago (05:42 GMT)

Prominent Afghan politician Fawzia Koofi safely evacuated to Qatar

Fawzia Koofi, an Afghan politician and women’s rights activist, has been safely evacuated from Afghanistan after being put under house arrest by the Taliban.

Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al-Khater, Qatari assistant foreign minister, shared the news on Twitter, writing that Koofi had landed in Qatar and would soon be reunited with her two daughters.

I’m glad to announce that sister Fawzia @fawziakoofi77 has just landed on a Qatari Air Force flight to be reunited again with her 2 daughters, who were safely evacuated to Qatar in earlier evacuations. Thanks to everyone in Afghanistan who facilitated, and those who asked. pic.twitter.com/lL5MiVHht1 — لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) August 30, 2021

1 hour ago (05:25 GMT)

Taliban warns elite Badri unit to ‘be very cautious’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has addressed members of the group’s elite Badri unit in a livestream from Kabul airport.

“I hope you are very cautious in dealing with the nation,” he said. “Our nation has suffered war and invasion and the people do not have more tolerance.” At the end of his remarks, the Badri fighters shouted: “God is the greatest!”

Later, speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic on the tarmac, Mujahid rejected having a caretaker government and insisted: “There will be security in Kabul and people should not be concerned,” he said.

A video grab taken from Afghan TV RTA shows propaganda images of Taliban’s Badri 313 Special Forces patrolling streets in an unidentified location in Afghanistan [RTA TV/AFP]

3 hours ago (03:40 GMT)

Taliban spokesman to hold press conference at Kabul airport

The spokesman of the Taliban government, Zabihullah Mujahid, and his troops are reportedly entering Kabul airport, where he is expected to hold a press conference.

Images on social media show the group entering the airport on Tuesday morning – they are expected to make important announcements.

Officials on their way to the airport. @TGhazniwal pic.twitter.com/ACc6YHtCB0 — Muhammad Jalal (@MJalal700) August 31, 2021

4 hours ago (02:51 GMT)

Beijing watching Afghanistan ‘very closely’ after US withdrawal

With its growing investment in Afghanistan, its “extensive investments” in Pakistan, and its geopolitical interests at stake, China is “watching very closely” developments in the region following the withdrawal of US troops from Kabul.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu, reporting from Beijing, said China “is maintaining an approach of non-interference” while still monitoring the situation very closely.

Yu said Beijing wants to give the Taliban “space to prove itself”, while urging Washington to play a role in “cleaning up the mess” following the withdrawal.

4 hours ago (02:22 GMT)

‘Calm’ in Kabul after US troops withdraw

Kabul residents woke up early on Tuesday under full control of the Taliban after the complete withdrawal of US troops.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford, reporting from Kabul, said the “atmosphere is calm” after a late night of celebration.

“For the Taliban, this is a historic victory… The Taliban have always spoken about their fight in Afghanistan against foreign powers as one of a rite to national sovereignty,” he said.

