Dozens killed in Houthi attack on Yemen’s largest base

Loud blasts heard in the al-Anad area in the government held southern province of Lahij.

29 Aug 2021

At least 30 soldiers were killed and 60 wounded in Houthi strikes on a military base belonging to forces of the Saudi-led coalition, a spokesman for Yemen’s southern forces said.

Sunday’s attack on the al-Anad military base in the government-held southern province of Lahij was carried out using armed drones and ballistic missiles, said Mohamed al-Naqeeb, the spokesman.

Residents said several loud blasts were heard in the al-Anad area. There was no immediate comment from the rebel side.

The internationally recognised government – backed by a Saudi-led military coalition – and the Iran-allied Houthis have been locked in war since 2014, when the rebels seized the capital, Sanaa.

In 2019, the Houthis said they launched a drone strike on al-Anad during a military parade with medics and government sources saying at the time at least six loyalists were killed – including a high-ranking intelligence official.

Al-Anad, 60km (40 miles) north of Yemen’s second city Aden, was the headquarters for US troops overseeing a long-running drone war against al-Qaeda until March 2014 when it was overrun by the Houthi rebels.

It was recaptured by government forces in August 2015 as they recovered territory from the fighters across the south with support from the Saudi-led coalition.

More soon … 

Source: News Agencies
