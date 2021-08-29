Live
News

Rocket hits neighbourhood near Kabul airport

Afghan police chief says rocket struck neighbourhood near Kabul’s airport and killed a child amid US evacuation.

29 Aug 2021
|
Updated
5 minutes ago

An Afghan police chief says a rocket has struck a neighbourhood northwest of Kabul’s international airport amid the US evacuation there, killing a child.

Rashid, the Kabul police chief who goes by one name, told The Associated Press that the rocket struck on Sunday afternoon.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford, reporting from Kabul, said people in the neighbourhood also reported that a rocket hit a house.

“It comes at a time of increasing tension here, the closer we get to this evacuation deadline,” he said.

The suspected rocket fire comes as the United States winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul’s international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

After a suicide attack on Thursday claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), an ISIL affiliate, that killed at least 175 people, the Taliban increased its security around the airfield as the United Kingdom ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.

The Pentagon said Saturday that retaliation drone strikes had killed two “high-level” ISKP targets in eastern Afghanistan, but Biden warned of more attacks from the group.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said.

“Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.”

The US embassy in Kabul later released a warning of credible threats at specific areas of the airport, including access gates.

More to follow.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Starlink beams internet into Chilean boy’s life

Diego Guerrero, 7, watches an online video on a mobile phone at home in the village of Sotomo, outside the town of Cochamo, Los Lagos region. [Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters]

Veteran Afghan commanders to negotiate with Taliban

Commander Abdul Rashid Dostum fled the country when the northern city of Mazar-i Sharif fell to the Taliban without a fight earlier this month [File: Caren Firouz/Reuters]

Explainer: Ida and Katrina similar but tiny differences are key

Traffic moves bumper to bumper as residents arrive in Texas from the Louisiana border ahead of Hurricane Ida [Adrees Latif/Reuters]

India: Four charged with rape, murder of nine-year-old girl

A man tries to calm protesters outside a crematorium where a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped [Altaf Qadri/AP]
Most Read

Explosion heard near Kabul airport amid attack warnings

Taliban Badri fighters, a &#39;special forces&#39; unit, stand guard as Afghans, hoping to leave Afghanistan, wait at the main entrance gate of Kabul airport [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Taliban takeover a ‘body blow’ to Indian interests in Afghanistan

Afghanistan has been vital to India’s strategic interests in the region and a close partner for almost two decades [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Taliban blocks Kabul airport to most as foreign airlifts wane

Taliban forces block the roads around the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [Reuters]
OPINION

Does Afghanistan mark the end of American Empire?

A US soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment uses the optic on his rifle to observe Afghans in the distance, near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan on December 15, 2014 [File: Reuters/Lucas Jackson]