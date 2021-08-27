Live
News|Taliban

Afghan staff details left behind at UK Kabul embassy: Report

The United Kingdom’s defence secretary says it’s ‘not good enough’ that documents identifying Afghan staff and job applicants were left behind.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint on the road in Kabul, Afghanistan, where the group's rapid seizure of power has caused thousands of Afghans who worked with Western forces to flee the country amid fears of reprisal attacks [File: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP Photo]
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint on the road in Kabul, Afghanistan, where the group's rapid seizure of power has caused thousands of Afghans who worked with Western forces to flee the country amid fears of reprisal attacks [File: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP Photo]
27 Aug 2021

The United Kingdom’s defence chief has promised to “get to the bottom of” a security lapse that saw documents identifying Afghan staff members and job applicants left behind at the abandoned British Embassy in Kabul.

Times of London reporter Anthony Loyd said he found the papers scattered on the ground as he toured Kabul’s abandoned diplomatic district with a Taliban escort this week.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Friday said “clearly it’s not good enough” that the documents were left unsecured. He said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will be asking some questions” about what had happened.

“We’ll find out and get to the bottom of it,” Wallace told LBC radio.

Thousands of citizens who worked with Western forces have been trying to leave Afghanistan, fearing reprisals now that the Taliban control the country.

Loyd said the documents included the name and address of a senior embassy staff member, the contact details for other employees and the resumes and addresses of people applying to be interpreters.

He called the phone numbers he found and learned that some of the staffers had already left Afghanistan but others were still in the country, including three Afghan employees and eight family members stranded outside Kabul’s airport as they tried to leave.

The government said they were eventually found and taken to safety. The Times said the fate of at least two of the job applicants remains unknown.

The House of Commons’s Foreign Affairs Committee said it would hold an inquiry into how the documents got abandoned during the hurried departure of UK diplomats from the embassy as the Taliban advanced on Kabul earlier this month.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that “during the drawdown of our embassy every effort was made to destroy sensitive material”.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

US COVID-19 hospitalisations rise to 100,000, most since January

A nurse works in a COVID-19 patient&#39;s room during a tour of St Anthony Hospital&#39;s intensive care unit in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma [Nick Oxford/Reuters]

‘Not good’: Cuba, US brace for Hurricane Ida

A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Ida after it formed in the Caribbean, about 125 km (78 miles) north-northwest of Grand Cayman island, on August 27, 2021 [NOAA/Handout via Reuters]

Man United agrees deal with Juventus to re-sign Ronaldo

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games for Manchester United, also winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Veteran group says it moved 630 Afghans to Kabul airport: Report

US evacuations resumed on Friday after twin bombings near Kabul airport [File: The Associated Press]
Most Read

US says Kabul airport attack carried out by one bomber

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021 [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

What do we know about ISKP?

A video grab from an undated video show late ISKP leader Hafiz Saeed, centre, at an undisclosed location near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Saeed was killed on July 10, 2015, in Nangarhar, the Afghan government said [EPA/TTP handout]

13 US military personnel killed in attacks at Kabul airport

Afghans struggle to reach foreign forces to show their credentials to flee the country [Akhtar Gulfam/EPA-EFE]

Families of Kabul airport bombing victims scramble for news

Wounded Afghan men receive treatment at a hospital after bombing outside Kabul airport [Reuters]