Senior UAE official meets Qatar’s emir in rare visit: State media

UAE National Security Adviser and brother of de facto ruler meets Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, the emir’s office and UAE state media report.

UAE's National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan meeting Qatar's ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani [Qatar News Agency]
26 Aug 2021

A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official has held talks with Qatar’s emir in Doha, in the first such visit in four years following a deal earlier this year to end a bitter row.

National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a brother of the UAE’s de facto ruler, met Qatar’s ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir’s office and the UAE state news agency said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January to end the dispute in which they had severed ties with Qatar in mid-2017.

Riyadh and Cairo have appointed ambassadors to Doha, but Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so.

More details to follow.

