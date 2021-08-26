People are urged to move away from Kabul airport over ISIL attack threat as evacuation planes take off every 39 minutes.

The United States and its allies have urged people to move away from Kabul airport due to the threat of an attack by the ISIL (ISIS) armed group as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline.

In the 11 days since the Taliban swept into Kabul, the US and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air evacuations in history, bringing out more than 88,000 people. The US military says planes are taking off the equivalent of every 39 minutes.

Taliban fighters have been guarding the perimeter outside the airport, thronged by thousands of people trying to flee rather than stay in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis, reporting from Kabul, said about 1,500 US passport holders who are meant to be evacuated remained in the capital.

“The US and the Taliban have a deal. The Taliban are under strict instructions not to let anyone through without a passport, without a green card, without verified documents and there is confusion about what a verified document looks like,” she said.

She also said Kandahar airport has been reopened, giving hope that international flights will be possible even if Kabul airport closes down or has an interruption.

Meanwhile, there is a mounting humanitarian crisis in the country, with the World Food Programme saying about 14 million people are facing severe hunger in the nation of about 39 million.

22 mins ago (08:24 GMT)

G20 must make sure Afghan women preserve rights: Draghi

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi says the Group of 20 major economies must be committed to making sure women preserve fundamental freedoms and basic rights in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

“The G20 must do all it can to ensure that Afghan women preserve their fundamental freedoms and basic rights, especially the right to education. Progress made over the past twenty years must be preserved,” Draghi said in opening remarks at the G20 Conference on Women’s Empowerment.

An Afghan woman looks for items to buy at a shop displaying used household items for sale at a market area in Kabul [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

28 mins ago (08:19 GMT)

Kandahar airport reopens, receives first flight

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis, reporting from Kabul, said Kandahar airport has reopened for international flights.

“Today, the first flight arrived from Tajikistan with some Doctors Without Borders staff. They are the first people to receive stamps in their passports from the Islamic Emirate,” she said, referring to Afghanistan according to the Taliban terminology.

“So even if Kabul airport is shut down or there is some interruption, there is a glimmer of hope that there will still be international flight possible through Kandahar airport.”

35 mins ago (08:12 GMT)

UN ready for air bridge between Islamabad and Kabul

The head of the World Food Programme David Beasley says the UN agency has repaired its damaged planes from Kabul in Pakistan and is ready to establish a humanitarian air bridge between Islamabad and Kabul as well as other destinations in Afghanistan.

“This will allow us to scale up to meet the needs of the Afghan people,” he said in a video address posted on Twitter.

#NEWS: Our damaged planes from #Kabul have been repaired, and @WFP is now ready to establish a humanitarian air bridge between Islamabad-Kabul & other destinations in #Afghanistan. This will allow us to scale up to meet the needs of the Afghan people. Thank you, @GovtofPakistan. pic.twitter.com/3MBgzDv493 — David Beasley (@WFPChief) August 25, 2021

39 mins ago (08:08 GMT)

Afghan journalists begin uncertain chapter under Taliban rule

Journalists question whether to stay or leave, after the Afghan Taliban – known for its curbs on media – sweeps to power.

Taliban fighters patrol in Kandahar [Stringer/EPA]

47 mins ago (08:00 GMT)

How an Afghan refugee crisis at sea transformed Australia policy

Twenty years ago, a Norwegian freighter rescued hundreds of Afghan asylum seekers off a sinking Indonesian vessel, triggering a crisis that ushered in Australia’s hardline immigration policies.

50 mins ago (07:56 GMT)

US tries new ways to get people to Kabul airport

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis, reporting from Kabul, said: “We know that about 1,500 US passport holders remain in Kabul, who are meant to be evacuated.”

“We understand that they are starting out of the way missions where they are sending helicopters to try and retrieve these people and get them to the airport because of these threats.”

“They also have a new strategy that we witnessed yesterday. They are putting people on buses, essentially pre-vetting them, at different places around Kabul. They are checking that they have all the documents they need to get through and taking those buses to streamline the process to get past the Taliban.”

“That had been working quite well yesterday but then we understand last night the Taliban started stopping some of those buses on route to the airport and checking people for documents. Some people said they didn’t get through after that.”

“The US and the Taliban have a deal. The Taliban are under strict instructions not to let anyone through without a passport, without a green card, without verified documents and there is a confusion about what a verified document looks like.”

1 hour ago (07:18 GMT)

Afghanistan: US, allies warn of ‘terror threat’ at Kabul airport

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom have urged people to move away from the international airport in Kabul due to the threat of an attack by the ISIL offshoot in Afghanistan, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

Afghans try to reach the airport after the Taliban restricts access [Akhter Gulfam/EPA]

1 hour ago (07:17 GMT)

‘I was born here, I’ll be buried here’: In Afghanistan to stay

Why one Afghan woman refuses to leave her home – even in the face of fear and uncertainty, as the Taliban resumes control.

2 hours ago (07:15 GMT)

Australia urges people to leave Kabul airport area over threat

There is a high threat of an attack near the airport in Kabul, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne says, as Canberra urged its citizens and those with a visa for Australia to evacuate the area.

Australia has been evacuating its citizens and visa holders for more than a week from Kabul airport, where Canberra had urged people to travel in order to be ready for transport.

Australia changed its advice to those in the area, which Payne said was based on heightened concerns of an attack. “There is an ongoing and very high threat of a terrorist attack,” Payne told reporters in Canberra.

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during continuing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport [AP Photo]

2 hours ago (07:07 GMT)

Baby born during Afghan evacuation named after US aircraft

A baby born on board a US military flight during the evacuation mission from Afghanistan has been named after the plane.

The girl was born at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany and was named Reach after the plane’s call sign, the commander of the US forces in Europe, Tod Wolters, said at a Pentagon briefing.

The Boeing C-17 planes used by the US air force often use the call sign “Reach” followed by a combination of numbers.

“As you can well imagine, being an Air Force fighter pilot, it’s my dream to watch that young child called Reach grow up and be a US citizen and fly United States Air Force fighters in our Air Force,” Wolters joked.

2 hours ago (07:02 GMT)

Hungary’s two military planes leave Afghanistan

Hungary’s two military passenger planes and all of its troops taking part in evacuations have left Afghanistan and returned safely to Hungary, the Hungarian Defence Ministry has said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary's evacuation flights from Afghanistan were nearing an end after the central European country airlifted more than 500 people from Kabul.





2 hours ago (06:52 GMT)

Macron discusses Afghan crisis with Tajik president

French President Emmanuel Macron has discussed the crisis in Afghanistan with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Macron will host Rahmon at a meeting in France on October 13, a statement from Macron’s office says.

Tajikistan will not recognise an Afghan government that is not inclusive and representative of all of its ethnic groups, Rahmon said, accusing the Taliban of failing to fulfil its promise of inclusivity.

2 hours ago (06:47 GMT)

Very credible threat of imminent Kabul airport attack: UK

There is “very, very credible” intelligence that an imminent attack is being planned on those gathering at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan, British armed forces minister James Heappey says.

“There is now very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack, and hence why the Foreign Office advice was changed last night, that people should not come to Kabul Airport, they should move to a safe place and await further instructions,” Heappey told BBC radio.

“I can only say that the threat is severe. We will do our best to protect those who are there. There is every chance that as further reporting comes in, we may be able to change the advice and process people anew, but there is no guarantee of that.”

