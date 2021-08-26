Live
News|Corruption

Mali ex-PM Boubeye Maiga arrested over corruption claims

Lawyer for Boubeye Maiga says he was arrested for his role in purchase of presidential plane during rule of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Former Mali Prime Minister Boubeye Maiga has been arrested [File: Michele Cattani/AFP]
Former Mali Prime Minister Boubeye Maiga has been arrested [File: Michele Cattani/AFP]
26 Aug 2021

Mali’s former prime minister, Boubeye Maiga, has been arrested for his role in the purchase of a presidential plane during the rule of deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, his lawyer has said.

The exact reason for the arrest was not clear, but it was related to Mali’s purchase of a jet in 2014 for $40m, his lawyer, Kassoum Tapo, told the Reuters news agency by phone on Thursday, without giving further detail.

“We have not seen the case file and until then we cannot speak further,” he said.

The Justice Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Critics at the time claimed that the Keita administration overpaid and that the deal was corrupt. It led to a political scandal that hurt Keita’s presidency and spooked lenders. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank froze financing to the West African country as a result.

It was not clear what evidence prosecutors have against Maiga or why he was arrested now. He served as prime minister from 2017-2019 and is seen as a possible candidate in the presidential vote that interim authorities promise to hold next year following Keita’s removal as president last August.

The transition is being led by Assimi Goita, the Malian colonel who led the coup and is now interim president.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Kabul airport explosions: What we know

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

US jobless claims rise slightly as federal aid top-up winds down

A separate report out Thursday showed United States economic growth in the second quarter was revised slightly higher, reflecting stronger business investment and exports than previously estimated [File: George Frey/Bloomberg]

12 US military personnel killed in bomb attacks at Kabul airport

Afghans struggle to reach foreign forces to show their credentials to flee the country [Akhtar Gulfam/EPA-EFE]

Dozens wounded by blasts at Kazakh military facility

Flames and smokes rise after a fire broke out in warehouse of the military unit stationed in Bayzakov district of the Jambyl province, Kazakhstan on August 25, 2021 [Ahmet Atak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]
Most Read

Civilians, US troops among dozens killed in Kabul airport blasts

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed at least six people, outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021 [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

In Pictures: Deadly explosions outside Kabul airport

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [Wali Sabawoon/AP Photo]

UK defence minister embroiled in row over Kabul animal charity

Pen Farthing, founder of British charity Nowzad, an animal shelter, stands in front of a cage on the outskirts of Kabul [File: Reuters]

At least 60 people killed in two blasts outside Kabul airport

Injured people being carried to a hospital as unspecified number of casualties reported after two explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul [Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu/Getty Images]