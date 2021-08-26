Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News

Explosion outside Kabul airport

Blast outside Kabul airport kills at least 11 people, including children, Taliban official says.

The UK's defence ministry said it was working urgently to establish what happened at Kabul airport following reports of an explosion [US Central Command/Handout via Reuters]
26 Aug 2021

An explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Western nations had warned of a possible attack there in the waning days of a massive evacuation effort.

The Pentagon confirmed the blast Thursday, with no immediate word on casualties. A Taliban official told Al Jazeera that at least 11 people were killed in the explosion.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a bombing. But just days – or even hours for some nations – before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

A US official said an initial report suggested the explosion appeared to be caused by a suicide bomb, but cautioned that the assessment could change.

The UK’s defence ministry said it was working urgently to establish what had happened at Kabul airport following reports of an explosion.

“We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort,” the defence ministry said on Twitter.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”

Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from Afghanistan’s ISIL group affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during their blitz across the country.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC early Thursday there was ”very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” at the airport, possibly within “hours”.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country had received information from the US and other countries about the “threat of suicide attacks on the mass of people”.

The acting US ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was “clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling”.

A while later, the blast was reported. US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, the White House says.

Wilson also said there remain “safe ways” for Americans to reach the airport, but “there undoubtedly will be” Afghans who had worked with or for the US in Afghanistan who will not be able to get out before the evacuation ends.

More soon…

Source: News Agencies

