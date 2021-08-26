Live
News|Arab League

Arab League, OIC call for Algeria-Morocco dialogue amid spat

The two groups and Saudi Arabia decry the diplomatic rift and ask the North African rivals to resolve the conflict.

Algiers has long been at odds with Rabat, particularly over Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony Morocco sees as an integral part of its territory, but where Algiers has supported the Polisario independence movement [File Farouk Batiche/AFP]
Algiers has long been at odds with Rabat, particularly over Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony Morocco sees as an integral part of its territory, but where Algiers has supported the Polisario independence movement [File Farouk Batiche/AFP]
26 Aug 2021

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League and Saudi Arabia have called for “dialogue” to resolve the diplomatic dispute between Algeria and Morocco.

Algeria on Tuesday said it had cut diplomatic relations with Morocco because of “hostile actions”, following months of resurgent tensions between the North African rivals.

The OIC “called for dialogue to resolve any possible differences”, a statement from the Jeddah-based organisation said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia called on the nations “to prioritise dialogue” to help “achieve security and stability”, a foreign ministry statement read.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit urged “both countries to exercise restraint and to avoid further escalation” in a statement late on Tuesday.

Libya, which borders Algeria, said it “deeply regrets” the deterioration of relations and asked for “restraint”, in a statement from the foreign ministry.

Tripoli also called for regional talks on the sidelines of the next Arab League meeting, scheduled for September 7 to 9 in Cairo.

Algiers has long been at odds with Rabat – particularly over Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony Morocco sees as an integral part of its territory, but where Algiers has supported the Polisario independence movement.

Their rivalry took a new twist last year when outgoing US president Donald Trump recognised Moroccan sovereignty over the territory, in exchange for Morocco normalising ties with Israel.

For Algeria, that amounted to Rabat “introducing a foreign military force into the Maghreb”, in the words of Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Tuesday.

Morocco’s foreign ministry hit back, saying Algiers’ move was “completely unjustified”.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Palestinians protest in Gaza Strip

An elderly Palestinian man raises a national flag as youths shout slogans during a protest along the separation barrier, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

Panic grips Kabul airport amid ‘terror’ threat warning

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated since August 14 [Donald R Allen/US Air Force/AFP]

Qatar receives first batch of US-made F-15 combat planes

Experts say the new F-15 fighter jets are among the best in terms of speed and manoeuvrability during offensive and defensive missions.[File: Russ Scalf/US Air Force/Handout via Reuters]

In Pictures: Haitian migrants’ traumatic journey to Panama

Migrants queue to be transported from Bajo Chiquito village to the Migrants Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Darien Province, in Panama. [Ivan Pisarenko/AFP]
Most Read

Japan suspends 1.63 million Moderna doses over contamination

Contaminants were seen in 39 unopened vials at eight vaccination locations in Japan, local media said [File: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

US, UK, Australia warn of ‘high terror threat’ at Kabul airport

Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. on August 25, 2021 [David Martinon via Reuters]

US, UK, Australia warn of ‘terror’ threat at Kabul airport

Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. on August 25, 2021 [David Martinon via Reuters]

Infographic: Lebanon is about to run out of water