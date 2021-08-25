Live
News|Crime

Japanese court sentences yakuza boss to death for ordering murder

Satoru Nomura, the 74-year-old head of the ‘Kudo-kai’ crime syndicate in southwest Japan, denied accusations of ordering violent assaults.

The yakuza grew from the chaos of post-war Japan into multibillion-dollar criminal organisations, involved in everything from drugs and prostitution to protection rackets and white-collar crime [Al Jazeera]
The yakuza grew from the chaos of post-war Japan into multibillion-dollar criminal organisations, involved in everything from drugs and prostitution to protection rackets and white-collar crime [Al Jazeera]
25 Aug 2021

A Japanese court has sentenced a yakuza mafia boss to death after he ordered a murder and attacks on three other citizens.

Satoru Nomura, the 74-year-old head of the “Kudo-kai” crime syndicate in southwest Japan, denied accusations he had masterminded the violent assaults on members of the public.

Fukuoka District Court confirmed it had sentenced Nomura to death on Tuesday, while Japanese media said the verdict came despite a lack of evidence directly linking him to the crimes.

“I asked for a fair decision … You will regret this for the rest of your life,” Nomura told the judge after his sentencing, according to the Nishinippon Shimbun newspaper.

The yakuza mafia was long tolerated in Japan as a necessary evil for ensuring order on the streets and getting things done quickly, however dubious the means.

But in recent decades, stiffer anti-gang regulations, waning social tolerance and a weak economy have resulted in steadily falling yakuza memberships.

Nomura was found guilty of ordering the fatal 1998 shooting of an ex-boss of a fisheries cooperative who exerted influence over port construction projects, large media outlets said.

He was also behind a 2014 attack on a relative of the murder victim and a 2013 knife attack against a nurse at a clinic where Nomura was seeking treatment, the court reportedly said.

The 2012 shooting of a former police officer who had investigated the Kudo-kai was also deemed Nomura’s responsibility.

The official survived with serious injuries to his waist and legs, media said.

Prosecutors reportedly argued that each of the four incidents was a coordinated attack by the Kudo-kai, with Nomura as the mastermind and his deputy, Fumio Tanoue, approving the acts through the gang’s chain-of-command structure.

Tanoue was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, the court said. Tanoue denied the allegations.

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, Tanoue also told the judge: “You are awful, Mr Adachi”, as he left the courtroom.

The court also sought a fine of 20 million yen ($182,200) on Nomura and Tanoue.

The yakuza grew from the chaos of post-war Japan into multibillion-dollar criminal organisations, involved in everything from drugs and prostitution to protection rackets and white-collar crime.

Unlike the Italian mafia or Chinese triads, yakuza have long occupied a grey area in Japanese society – they are not illegal, and each group has its own headquarters in full view of police.

With more than 100 inmates on death row, Japan is one of few developed nations to retain the death penalty.

Public support for capital punishment remains high despite international criticism, including from rights groups.

Source: AFP, Al Jazeera

Related

Japan takes on the yakuza

Police enforcing new law in battle against crime gangs involved in extortion, armed attacks and corporate crime.

16 Aug 2012
More from News

Hong Kong lawyers attacked by pro-China media lose heated poll

Hong Kong has seen drastic changes in several of its laws prompting pro-democracy activists and opposition politicians to warn about further erosion of freedom in the city [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

Coup, COVID take toll on young people’s mental health in Myanmar

A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, March 30, 2021 [File: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]

Japan expands state of emergency as Delta variant cases soar

The government wants to impose emergency curbs on Hokkaido, Aichi, Hiroshima and five other regions spanning the Japanese archipelago from Friday through September 12 [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]

Mistrial declared in Michael Avenatti embezzlement case

A California judge has declared a mistrial in the embezzlement trial of Avenatti [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Biden keeps to August 31 deadline for Kabul airlift

About 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, according to the Pentagon, as US troops lead an increasingly desperate effort to airlift thousands more before the Taliban&#39;s &#39;red line&#39; for Western forces to leave the country [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Is Afghanistan-made methamphetamine about to flood Europe?

In some parts of Afghanistan, methamphetamine output now appears to be outpacing that of opium [File: Noorullah Shirzada/AFP]

Taliban issues new warning against extending evacuation deadline

At the press conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid urged Afghans to &#39;return to their homes and resume their calm everyday lives&#39; [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]