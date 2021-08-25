Live
News

Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico

Five members of the robotics team arrived in Mexico, fleeing an uncertain future at home.

Members of Afghanistan's robotics team at a news conference [Reuters]
Members of Afghanistan's robotics team at a news conference [Reuters]
25 Aug 2021

Five members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team have arrived in Mexico, fleeing an uncertain future at home after the recent collapse of the US-backed government and takeover by the Taliban armed group.

“We give you the warmest welcome to Mexico,” Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado said on Tuesday evening as she greeted them during a news conference at Mexico City’s international airport.

Members of the team thanked the government for saving their lives and giving them an opportunity in Mexico.

“We are happy to be here,” Fatemah Qaderyan one member of the team said, according to local media reports. “From now on we will have opportunities for many more achievements in our lives” she added.

“Translation: We received the first applicants for humanitarian status in Mexico from Afghanistan, they are part of the robotics team in that country, and they [are] defend[ing] a dream: a world with gender equality. Welcome !!!” Marcelo Ebrard

Mexico has pledged to aid Afghan women and girls.

Mexico’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo EbrardEbrard said on August 18 that the country had begun “processing of the first refugee applications of Afghan citizens, especially women and girls who have requested it,” with the aid of Guillermo Puente Ordorica, ambassador of Mexico in Iran.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last week as the United States and its allies began to withdraw troops from the country. The White House and US allies are racing to complete the evacuation of all foreigners and vulnerable Afghans before an August 31 deadline agreed with the Taliban, US President Biden said this week.

The team, made up of girls and women as young as 14, has been heralded for winning international awards for its robots and started work in March on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation.

Tuesday’s safe arrival in Mexico was made possible by an “extensive international effort and coordination from a group of volunteers” who helped the girls, according to a volunteer who requested anonymity for fear of the safety of the families that remain under Taliban control.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Morocco ‘regrets’ Algeria’s decision to cut diplomatic ties

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita [File: Youssef Boudlal/Reuters]

Four years on, Rohingya stuck in Bangladesh camps yearn for home

Mohammad Islam, who lost his younger brother at the hands of the Myanmar military, said he is thankful to the Bangladeshi government for providing shelter [Faisal Mahmud/Al Jazeera]

US: Video shows white Louisiana policeman pummelling Black man

A global anti-racist movement emerged after the death of George Floyd in the US, at the hands of police [Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

China slams US ‘scapegoating’ before COVID origin report release

A joint WHO-China team visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology but the US said it had concerns about the access granted during the investigation [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

UNICEF warns 10 million Afghan children in desperate need

Afghans walk through a fenced corridor to enter Pakistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman [AFP]

Is Afghanistan-made methamphetamine about to flood Europe?

In some parts of Afghanistan, methamphetamine output now appears to be outpacing that of opium [File: Noorullah Shirzada/AFP]

As US exits Afghanistan, China eyes $1 trillion in minerals

As the United States races to evacuate thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans after a rushed troop withdrawal that ended 20 years of war, US President Joe Biden has taken steps to isolate the new Taliban-led administration economically [File: First Lt Mark Andries/US Marine Corps via Reuters]