Live
News|Refugees

UN calls on Poland to help migrants stuck on Belarus border

UN urges Warsaw to take migrants believed to be from Iraq and Afghanistan who have been stranded on border with Belarus.

About 30 migrants have set up a makeshift encampment just inside Belarus near the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny [Wojtek Radwanski/AFP]
About 30 migrants have set up a makeshift encampment just inside Belarus near the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny [Wojtek Radwanski/AFP]
24 Aug 2021

The UN refugee agency is urging Poland to take in a group of migrants believed to be from Iraq and Afghanistan who have been stranded on the border with Belarus for more than two weeks.

“While we acknowledge the challenges posed by recent arrivals to Poland, we call on the Polish authorities to provide access to territory, immediate medical assistance, legal advice, and psychosocial support to these people,” Christine Goyer, the UNHCR’s representative in Poland, said on Tuesday.

Thousands of migrants have crossed the border from Belarus into the eastern EU states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent months.

The EU says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is waging “hybrid warfare” with migrants to exert pressure on the bloc.

Poland has said it will not allow the migrants in, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki saying that this would be giving in to “blackmail” from Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Morawiecki insisted on Tuesday that the migrants “are on the Belarusian side of the border. Belarus is responsible for these groups.”

“If someone on the Belarusian side wants to apply for refugee status, please do so in Minsk,” he added.

Approximately 30 migrants have set up a makeshift encampment just inside Belarus near the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny between lines of Belarusian and Polish military personnel.

On Monday, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that a new 2.5-metre-high (8.2-foot) solid fence would be built along the border with Belarus.

“States have the legitimate right to manage their borders in accordance with international law. However, they must also respect human rights, including the right to seek asylum,” the UNHCR said in a statement.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said it fully applies provisions of national and international law with respect to asylum.

“Poland fully respects the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and complies with its provisions in the current situation. At the same time, we expect that Belarus, as a party to the Convention, to fulfill its obligations and will provide appropriate care to people in its territory,” a ministry statement said.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

G7 demands Taliban guarantee Afghans safe passage after August 31

A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit walks with the children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [Sgt Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps/Reuters]

UAE assesses net-zero emissions goal ahead of COP26 talks

A general view of residential skyscrapers and a beach in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which requires plenty of energy for cooling and desalination [File: Abdel Hadi Ramahi/Reuters]

Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with Morocco over ‘hostile actions’

Morocco and Algeria have had strained relations for decades, mainly over the issue of Western Sahara [Farouk Batiche/AFP]

What is driving Bitcoin’s rise?

Most Read

Is Afghanistan-made methamphetamine about to flood Europe?

In some parts of Afghanistan, methamphetamine output now appears to be outpacing that of opium [File: Noorullah Shirzada/AFP]

Taliban urges US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans

Families begin to board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, August 23, 2021 [Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps via AP Photo]

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Taliban issues new warning against extending evacuation deadline

At the press conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid urged Afghans to &#39;return to their homes and resume their calm everyday lives&#39; [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]