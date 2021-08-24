Live
News|Armed Groups

Officers killed in attack on Nigeria’s elite military academy

Gunmen kill two officers and abduct another during a raid on the Nigerian Defence Academy in northwestern Kaduna state.

Army units and security agencies were pursuing the attackers and trying to rescue the kidnap victim, a spokesman said [Audu Marte/AFP]
Army units and security agencies were pursuing the attackers and trying to rescue the kidnap victim, a spokesman said [Audu Marte/AFP]
24 Aug 2021

Gunmen have attacked Nigeria’s elite military academy, killing two officers and kidnapping another in a brazen assault on a symbol of the armed forces.

The raid on Tuesday on the Nigerian Defence Academy, the country’s main officer training school, is a major blow for a military already struggling with an armed uprising and heavily armed criminal gangs.

“The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen,” said Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira, spokesman for the academy in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

“We lost two personnel and one was abducted.”

Various army units and security agencies were pursuing the attackers and trying to rescue the kidnap victim, Jajira said.

The high-security base, located just outside the state capital Kaduna, trains Nigerian officers and also cadets from other African militaries.

No group claimed responsibility, but Nigeria is facing a threat from rebels and large criminal gangs that raid villages, steal cattle and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom.

Attacks and kidnappings have surged in recent months, especially in north-central and northwest Nigeria, partly driven by economic hardship linked to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and by the impunity enjoyed by most perpetrators.

Kaduna state, located north of the federal capital Abuja, has been the scene of mass abductions at schools and other acts of violence against communities, along with other states such as Niger, Zamfara and Katsina.

The Nigerian government has said it is winning the battle against the criminals it describes as bandits.

However, many Nigerians have stopped travelling through rural areas for fear of being abducted, many pupils have dropped out of school, and many parents are driven to desperate measures to raise ransoms to have their kidnapped children freed.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

United States nears first major steps to control CO2 emissions

Wildfires burn in the US West for a fourth consecutive summer as Washington, DC strives to adopt new climate policies [David Swanson/Reuters]

India approves further trials for homegrown mRNA COVID-19 shot

India has authorised emergency use for two domestically developed COVID-19 jabs, but does not have mRNA-based vaccines yet in its immunisation programme [File: Jagadeesh Nv/EPA]

Mexico arrests drug cartel leader expelled by US

Eduardo Arellano Felix, also known as &#39;The Doctor&#39;, centre, is escorted by masked police officers during his presentation to the press in Mexico City in 2008 [File: Alexandre Meneghini/AP Photo]

The latest on Afghanistan evacuation efforts

Afghans disembark a plane at the Torrejon military base in Madrid, Spain [File: Andrea Comas/The Associated Press]
Most Read

Taliban urges US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans

Families begin to board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, August 23, 2021 [Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps via AP Photo]

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Anti-Taliban fighters dig in to defend Panjshir Valley

The NRF has said it is ready for battle, but it remains unclear if the force has the supplies and equipment to withstand a long siege by the Taliban [File: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP]
OPINION

The new and improved Taliban: The parting US gift to Afghanistan

Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul on August 19, 2021 [Rahmat Gul / AP]