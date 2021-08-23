Live
News

US ‘singularly focused’ on Afghanistan evacuations: VP Harris

US vice president made the comments during a Singapore trip where she vowed support for regional allies against China.

Harris: 'There is going to be plenty of time to analyse what has happened' in Afghanistan [File: Patrick T Fallon/AFP]
Harris: 'There is going to be plenty of time to analyse what has happened' in Afghanistan [File: Patrick T Fallon/AFP]
23 Aug 2021

US Vice President Kamala Harris says the US remains “singularly focused” on ongoing evacuations in Afghanistan, adding there will be time later to evaluate how the execution of the American troop withdrawal affected the chaotic situation on the ground.

Harris made the comments in Singapore on Monday during an Asia trip that also includes a stopover in Vietnam aimed at bolstering ties with regional partners.

It comes as part of Washington’s wider foreign policy priority of countering China’s growing economic and security influence.

“There is going to be plenty of time to analyse what has happened and what has taken place in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Harris said during a joint news conference with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

“But right now we are singularly focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who have worked with us and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children and that is our singular focus at this time,” said Harris.

Lee, for his part, added that Singapore had offered transport aircraft to help with evacuations. “We hope Afghanistan does not become an epicentre for terrorism again,” he said.

US President Joe Biden has faced criticism at home and abroad over his handling of the withdrawal of US forces and the muddled evacuation process after the Taliban takeover.

While Harris’s trip was announced before the bulk of the Taliban’s lightning-fast offensive, which saw the armed group take Kabul on August 15, the situation has added a new dynamic to her trip, leaving Harris to reassure Asian allies that the US remains a reliable partner.

While Singapore is not a US treaty ally, it remains one of its strongest security partners in the region with deep trade ties, while also seeking to balance its relationship with China.

The country is home to the biggest port in Southeast Asia and supports continued free navigation in the area, where China is growing increasingly assertive.

“I reaffirmed in our meeting the United States’ commitment to working with our allies and partners around the Indo Pacific to uphold the rules-based international order, and freedom of navigation, including in the South China Sea,” said Harris, referring to the disputed strategic waterway that is the subject of competing claims by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.

Singapore’s Lee said perceptions of US resolve and commitment to the region would be determined by “what the US does going forward, how it repositions itself in the region, how it engages its broad range of friends and partners and allies”.

Cybersecurity, supply chains

The US and Singapore also announced they reached security agreements on Monday that reaffirmed the US presence in the region through “rotational deployments of US P-8 aircraft and littoral combat ships to Singapore”, according to a fact sheet of the meeting shared by the White House.

The two countries also agreed to expand cybersecurity cooperation in the financial sector, the military and enhance information exchange on cyber threats, according to details shared by the White House.

Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the agenda for the Biden administration after a series of high-profile attacks that affected fuel and food supplies in parts of the US.

Other initiatives include starting a US-Singapore dialogue on building supply chains.

The Biden White House is tackling a severe supply shortage of semiconductor chips in the US that has seriously hurt car manufacturers and contributed to inflation.

The countries also struck a partnership to fight COVID-19 and prepare for the next pandemic and agreed to tackle the global climate crisis, promote smart cities and green building standards throughout ASEA, the White House said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban’s rise

Khalilzad remains in Doha following the Taliban takeover [File: Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press]

Bitcoin breaks through $50,000 for the first time since May

Crypto&#39;s rally comes on the heels of PayPal&#39;s announcement that it will allow UK customers to make crypto transactions [File: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg]

Putin warns against ‘radical Islam’ spillover from Afghanistan

is keen to ensure that the instability in Afghanistan does not spill over into Central Asia, part of the former Soviet Union it regards as its own backyard [File: Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via Reuters]

Iran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed

Drivers wait in a long queue to get fuel at a petrol station under a billboard showing slain IRGC General Qassem Soleimani [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Most Read

Taliban: No extension to foreign troop deadline for evacuations

US soldiers assist with security at an evacuation control checkpoint [Victor Mancilla/US Marine Corps via AP]

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Israel struggles with COVID surge despite mass vaccinations

The fast spread of the Delta variant caught mostly vaccinated Israelis by surprise [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Taliban says ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading to holdout province

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]