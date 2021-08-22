Live
News|Elections

Qatar sets October 2 for first legislative elections

Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani has called on citizens ‘to participate positively in the first elections to be held in the history of the State of Qatar’.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani issued the election decree on Sunday [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Service via AFP]
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani issued the election decree on Sunday [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Service via AFP]
22 Aug 2021

Qatar’s first legislative polls for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council will be held on October 2, according to a decree issued by the ruling emir on Sunday.

Qataris will elect 30 members of the 45-seat body while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members.

The council will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget. It will also exercise control over the executive, except for bodies setting defence, security, economic and investment policy.

Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani called on citizens “to participate positively in the first elections to be held in the history of the State of Qatar to form the elected Shura Council”, the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

“The principle in these elections is the complete conviction that Qataris are equal in rights and duties, and that this principle is achieved by observing the provisions of the Constitution, national traditions and stable customs, and through the established legal and constitutional tools and procedures,” Sheikh Khalid said.

Electoral inclusion

Kuwait is currently the only Gulf monarchy to give substantial powers to an elected parliament, which can block laws and question ministers, though ultimate decision-making rests with the ruler as in neighbouring states.

The October polls have sparked some debate on electoral inclusion after some members of a tribe found themselves ineligible to vote under a law restricting voting to Qataris whose family was present in Qatar before 1930.

The electoral law, based on a constitution approved in a 2003 referendum, could be reviewed by a new Shura Council.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

Iran: Japanese FM discusses nuclear deal, Afghanistan turmoil

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi ​bump elbows during a meeting in Tehran [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]

Yemen currency clash deepens crisis in war-torn country

Both the government and the Iran-backed Houthis used the same notes until late 2019 when the rebels banned new banknotes printed in government-run Aden [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

Caught in the crossfire, Ethiopian minority flees to Sudan

Ethiopian refugees of the Qemant ethnic group get food in the village of Basinga in Sudan&#39;s eastern Gadarif region [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]

Taliban leader Abdul Qahar Balkhi speaks about group’s future

Balkhi said Kabul airport remains a flashpoint, but that the problem was created by the US as it rushes to evacuate thousands [Screengrab]
Most Read

At least 7 killed amid chaos near Kabul airport

A US soldier shoots in the air with his pistol whiel standing guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul [Wakil Kohsar/AFP] (AFP)

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Taliban retakes Afghanistan, but 6 challenges face the group

People were frustrated and ready for change, but that does not mean they welcome the return of the Taliban [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
OPINION

Is the Taliban’s treatment of women really inspired by Sharia?

A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021 [AFP/Wakil Kohsar]