At least seven Afghans have been killed near Kabul’s international airport amid the chaos of those attempting to flee the Taliban takeover of the country, the British military has said.

But the UK defence ministry did not elaborate when they were killed and if the latest death toll is on top of the four people reportedly crushed to death on Saturday.

The airport is filled with thousands trying to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago. Shocking images of people clinging onto jets raised alarm over the slow evacuation process led by counties including the US and Britain.

There have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds over the past few days.

The US embassy issued a new security warning, telling citizens not to travel to Kabul airport unless instructed by a US government representative. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden warned he could not predict the outcome of one of the “most difficult airlifts in history”.

4 mins ago (07:45 GMT)

Pakistan’s national carrier suspends flights to Afghanistan

Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines said the airline has suspended flights from Kabul and is not evacuating anyone at the moment.

Hafeez Khan said that the airline has no on-ground arrangements and lacks appropriate facilities at Kabul international airport to operate evacuation flights.

He said the suspension is temporary and the airline will resume its operations once the required arrangements are made there.





11 mins ago (07:38 GMT)

Afghans need to accept Taliban rule, says Hashmat Ghani

Hashmat Ghani, brother of Afghanistan’s deposed President Ashraf Ghani, says he has accepted the Taliban’s takeover of the country but has called for the formation of an inclusive government.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from his west Kabul home on Saturday, Ghani said acknowledging the new order in Kabul was a necessity “for the people of Afghanistan” at a time when foreign forces are only days away from their final withdrawal.

Ghani, a businessman and grand chieftain of Afghanistan’s nomadic Kochi population, has been meeting Taliban leaders for the past several days. He said he agreed to recognise the transition of power as a signal to influential political and cultural figures, as well as businesspeople.

24 mins ago (07:25 GMT)

US, Spain agree use of military bases in Spain for Afghan refugees

US President Joe Biden and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed two military bases in southern Spain can be used to receive Afghans who have worked for the US government, the Spanish government said in a statement.

“Pedro Sanchez and Joe Biden agreed the use of the bases of Moron and Rota to host Afghans who worked with the US while in transit to other countries,” the statement read.

Sanchez tweeted on Saturday: “I have just had a meaningful conversation with President Joe Biden in which we have addressed several topics of common interest, particularly the situation inn Afghanistan and the collaboration between our governments in the evacuation of citizens from that country.”

1 hour ago (06:32 GMT)

British military: 7 Afghans killed in chaos around Kabul airport

Seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the chaos around Kabul’s international airport, the British military said.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

1 hour ago (06:32 GMT)

Afghans face ‘impossible’ race against time to flee Kabul

Tens of thousands of Afghans are racing to flee their country as the US warns of security threats at Kabul airport and the EU says it is “impossible” to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban.

Terrified Afghans are still trying to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul airport where the US and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge numbers of people trying to get on evacuation flights.

“They were showing us their passports and shouting: ‘Take us with you… please take us with you’,” an AFP journalist said.