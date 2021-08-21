Desperation deepens as Afghan evacuations falter

Six days after the Taliban took back power in Afghanistan, the flow of people trying to flee continues to overwhelm the capital.

Desperation deepened around Kabul’s airport on Saturday with evacuation operations in chaos and US President Joe Biden warning he could not predict the outcome of one of the “most difficult airlifts in history”.

Six days after the Taliban took back power in Afghanistan, the flow of people trying to flee continued to overwhelm Kabul.

Families hoping for a miracle escape crowded between the barbed-wire surrounds of an unofficial no-man’s land separating the Taliban from US troops and remnants of an Afghan special forces brigade helping them.

Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban have mounted, fuelling fears it will return the country to the repressive rule imposed when the armed group was last in power from 1996 to 2001.

Here are the latest updates:

21 mins ago (08:40 GMT)

Spain minister welcomes evacuees from Afghanistan

A second Spanish repatriation plane from Afghanistan has arrived at a Madrid military base where the evacuees where greeted by Spanish Presidency Minister Felix Bolanos.

The plane flew from Kabul via Dubai carrying 110 people, including Afghans and their families.

Afghan citizens who were evacuated from Kabul arrive at Torrejon airbase in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid [Reuters]

33 mins ago (08:28 GMT)

Indonesia moves Afghan diplomatic mission to Pakistan

Indonesia has moved its Afghanistan diplomatic mission from Kabul to Pakistan, its foreign minister said, after its air force evacuated dozens in the wake of the Taliban’s seizure of power.

“Temporarily, the diplomatic mission in Kabul will be done from Islamabad,” Retno Marsudi said in televised remarks at the Halim military airport in Jakarta.

The initial plan had been to “continue our diplomatic mission in Kabul with a small team” but changed due to a “new development”, which she did not specify. She did not take questions.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a press conference with Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto after evacuating Indonesian citizens from Kabul [Reuters]

42 mins ago (08:18 GMT)

Romania evacuates 14 citizens, 4 Bulgarians

Romania’s foreign ministry says that a military aircraft has evacuated 14 Romanian citizens and four Bulgarians from Kabul airport to Islamabad.

Authorities said the evacuees were assisted on arrival by Romanian Embassy staff in Pakistan. It was Romania’s third evacuation flight this week using a C-130 Hercules military aircraft.

The ministry also said that it has “validated and contacted” a number of Afghan citizens who collaborated with its troops during their mission in Afghanistan who have expressed a wish to be evacuated to Romania.

1 hour ago (07:54 GMT)

Blinken says 12 countries to host Afghan refugees

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 13 countries have thus far agreed to at least temporarily host at-risk Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan. Another 12 have agreed to serve as transit points for evacuees, including Americans and others, leaving Afghanistan.

Blinken said in a statement that potential Afghan refugees not already cleared for resettlement in the United States will be housed at facilities in Albania, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Rwanda, Ukraine and Uganda.

Transit countries include Bahrain, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 13 countries have thus far agreed to at least temporarily host at-risk Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan [File:Reuters]

2 hours ago (07:06 GMT)

German choppers arrive for evacuation missions outside Kabul airport

Two German military helicopters have arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul to help with the evacuation of people trying to flee the Taliban, as the situation at and around the airport becomes more desperate by the day.

“The two Airbus H145M helicopters loaded yesterday in Wunstorf have arrived in Kabul,” the Bundeswehr wrote on Twitter.





2 hours ago (06:49 GMT)

Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks : official

The Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with fellow members of the group and other politicians on establishing a new Afghan government

“He will be in Kabul to meet leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up,” a senior Taliban official told AFP.

The Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Kabul [File: Karim Jaafar/AFP]

3 hours ago (06:25 GMT)

Some Afghans celebrate US withdrawal

At the first Friday prayers since the Taliban’s return to power, imams and guest speakers celebrated the defeat of the United States.

At one mosque in Kabul, gunmen flanked a scholar as he delivered a fiery speech in which he recounted how Afghans had beaten the British Empire, the Soviet Union, and now the United States on the battlefield.

“Afghans have once again shown collective pride,” he said.

At another mosque, the imam referenced the tragic scenes at the airport, describing those trying to flee as not having strong enough religious convictions.

“Those with weak faith are running after or hanging from American planes,” he said. “They should stay and build their country.”

3 hours ago (06:22 GMT)

US military helicopters rescue 150 stranded Americans

US military helicopters were deployed to rescue more than 150 Americans unable to reach the airport. It was the first report of US forces going beyond the airport to help people seeking evacuation.

A German civilian was also shot and wounded on his way to the airport, a government spokeswoman in Berlin said.

President Biden had set a deadline of August 31 to completely withdraw all troops from Afghanistan, but he flagged this could be extended to continue the airlifts. “We’re going to make that judgement as we go,” he said.





3 hours ago (06:15 GMT)

Footage of US Marine aiding baby captures Kabul chaos

A heartbreaking video showing a US Marine lifting a baby over a razor wire-topped wall at Kabul’s airport caught global attention amid the chaos of thousands trying to flee Afghanistan newly controlled by the Taliban.

The video shows the infant, its nappy slipping off, being pulled up by one arm high above a crowd of Afghans seeking to enter the airport. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Marines were told the unidentified baby was sick and were asked to help.

“The video you are talking about – the parent asked the Marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill,” he told reporters. “So the Marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that is at the airport. They treated the child and returned the child to the child’s father.”

He said he did not know who the family was, or their status – whether or not they had been accepted to immigrate to the United States under a special programme for Afghans who worked for the Americans or were otherwise at high risk from the Taliban.





3 hours ago (06:09 GMT)

Slow Kabul evacuation aims to avert clashes with Taliban: NATO official

About 12,000 foreigners and Afghans working for embassies and international aid groups have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, a NATO official said.

“The evacuation process is slow, as it is risky, for we don’t want any form of clashes with Taliban members or civilians outside the airport,” said the official, who sought anonymity.

The Taliban has disowned responsibility for the disorder at the airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee, saying the West could have had a better plan to evacuate.

At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday,

3 hours ago (05:48 GMT)

Bahrain allowing airport use for evacuations

The island Kingdom of Bahrain says it is “allowing flights to make use of Bahrain’s transit facilities” amid the evacuations of Afghanistan.

Bahrain, in the Gulf off Saudi Arabia, is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. The announcement comes as the US faces issues with its facilities at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar filling up with those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The kingdom also said it is hoping “all parties will commit to stabilising the internal situation and to protecting the lives of civilians and the rule of law”.

We are grateful to the Government of Bahrain for the support to safely transit U.S. citizens and Embassy Kabul personnel from Afghanistan through Bahrain. We deeply appreciate the support and value our strong and enduring partnership. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 20, 2021

3 hours ago (05:36 GMT)

Taliban promises to be accountable

The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the group told Reuters news agency.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added the Taliban planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks. The new framework would not be a democracy by Western definition, but “it will protect everyone’s rights”.

“We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians,” the official said. “If Talibs [members] are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated.”





3 hours ago (05:40 GMT)

What’s next for Afghanistan’s economy under Taliban rule?

Afghanistan is the world’s seventh poorest country and mostly relies on aid. Now, its economic prospects look bleaker.

The US has frozen $9.5bn of Afghanistan’s international reserves held in its central bank. And the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suspended payment of more than $450m for Afghanistan as part of a coronavirus relief programme.

Many warn without international recognition and donations, the armed group might not be able to govern and pay salaries. Read more here.