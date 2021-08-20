Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India gives emergency approval for world’s first COVID-19 DNA jab

The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, uses a section of genetic material from the virus that gives instructions as either DNA or RNA to make the protein that the immune system responds to.

A homeless woman gets COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive at a shelter for homeless people in Ahmedabad, India [File: Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
A homeless woman gets COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive at a shelter for homeless people in Ahmedabad, India [File: Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
20 Aug 2021

India’s drug regulator has granted emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine, the world’s first DNA shot against the coronavirus, in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

The approval gives a boost to India’s vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, and will provide the first shot for those below 18, as the country still struggles to contain the virus spread in some states.

The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, uses a section of genetic material from the virus that gives instructions as either DNA or RNA to make the specific protein that the immune system recognises and responds to.

Unlike most COVID-19 vaccines, which need two doses or even a single dose, ZyCoV-D is administered in three doses.

The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, aims to make 100 million to 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D annually and has already begun stockpiling the vaccine.

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine, developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, is the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The drugmaker said in July its COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the new coronavirus mutants, especially the Delta variant, and that the shot is administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes.

The regulatory nod makes ZyCoV-D the sixth vaccine authorised for use in the country where only about 9.18 percent of the entire population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Zydus Cadila had also submitted data evaluating a two-dose regimen for the shot in July and plans to seek regulatory approval for the same.

The firm had applied for the authorisation of ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6 percent in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

Source: Reuters
More from News

Kenyan court rejects disputed bid to change constitution

&#39;The president does not have authority under the constitution to initiate changes to the constitution,&#39; Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga said [Simon Maina/AFP]

Oil caps week with longest losing streak since 2019

The coronavirus pandemic remains a threat to energy demand worldwide but especially across Asia, with key importer China restricting travel to combat an outbreak [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

What’s next for Afghanistan’s economy under Taliban rule?

NATO allies pushing to extend Kabul evacuation deadline

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the challenge was not so much transporting people from Kabul but getting them to the airport in the first place [Francisco Seco/POOL/AFP]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Kabul evacuations resume after hours-long delay

A US Marine escorts evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, August 20, 2021 [Cpl. Davis Harris/US Marine Corps via AP Photo]

Taliban responsible for massacre of nine Hazara men: Amnesty

Taliban fighters are seen standing along the roadside in Ghazni on August 12, 2021 after taking the city [AFP]

As US ‘abandons’ Afghans, military veterans feel anger, confusion

A baby is handed over the perimeter wall of the Kabul airport as the US mounts a desperate evacuation of thousands from the city overrun by Taliban fighters [Omar Haidari/via Reuters]